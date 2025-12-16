Fergie reunites with Black Eyed Peas eight years after exit

Fergie has reunited with her former bandmates, The Black Eyed Peas, eight years after leaving the group to focus on her solo career and raising her son, Axl. The 50-year-old, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, took to Instagram to share the good news over the weekend, alongside several photos of their night out together.

"Finally got to break bread and celebrate our milestone birthdays together. What a special night with my brothers, filled with so much love," she wrote in the caption. In the snaps, Fergie posed with her friends Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, all of whom are still active in the group.

© Instagram Fergie reunited with her former bandmates The Black Eyed Peas

She wore a black crop top underneath a red leather jacket, paired with bootcut jeans, black boots and a black clutch. Will.i.am sported billowing orange pants and a green jacket with a blue hat and sneakers. Taboo was dapper in black pants and a black leather jacket, while Apl.de.ap wore a gray jacket with black pants and a black cap.

Fergie turned 50 on March 27, while Will.i.am celebrated his birthday on March 15 . Apl.de.Ap celebrated his 51st birthday on November 28, and Taboo turned 50 on July 14. The musicians took to the comment section to share the love, with Will.i.am writing: "The best one yet!!! And I'm so happy…"

See Fergie performing her hit "Glamorous" below...

Apl.de.ap added: "Sharing milestone birthdays with the family that's been through so much together," while Taboo said: "This is a beautiful way to start this holiday season w/ my familia."

The Black Eyed Peas social media account chimed in: "Milestones hit different when shared with family. Big love always!" Thousands of fans also commented on the post, with one writing: "2025 has been saved," as another added: "This means everything to me."

© Instagram The four friends celebrated their milestone birthdays together

A third said: "Omg we are so back!!!!" in all caps while a fourth shared: "We need that reunion!!!!" The casual meet up was a far cry from their typical big-budget shows and extravagant concert atmospheres that helped make them superstars.

The Black Eyed Peas originally formed in 1995 with Kim Hill as the lead vocalist, until she exited the group in 2000 and Fergie took her place two years later. With Fergie, they released four smash-hit albums: Elephunk (2003), Monkey Business (2005), The E.N.D. (2009) and The Beginning (2010).

© Getty Images The group members include Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo

They are best known for hits like "Where is the Love?", "I Gotta Feeling", "Boom Boom Pow", "Pump It" and "Meet Me Halfway", and have nabbed six Grammy wins over the years. The group are credited with pioneering the fusion of hip-hop and electronic dance music in the '00s and '10s, and dominated global charts during this time.

Fergie released several solo projects during her time with The Black Eyed Peas, including The Duchess in 2006 and Double Duchess in 2017. She left the group in 2017, four years after welcoming her son, Axl, with her then-husband, Josh Duhamel.

© FilmMagic Fergie joined The Black Eyed Peas in 2002

"As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules," the California native said during a 2018 panel. "Sometimes I'm just a tired mom."

The Black Eyed Peas continued to release music following her departure, and brought on J. Rey Soul as their new vocalist in 2018. The group revealed in 2020 that they still keep in contact with Fergie and support her motherhood journey. "We try to keep in touch," Will.i.am told Billboard in 2020. "We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter."

© Instagram She left the group in 2017 to focus on raising her son Axl

"She knows where we're at! We're at the studio," he continued. "And we love her, and she's focusing on being a mom. That's a hard job, and that's what she really wanted to do, and we're here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway. We're respecting her. We love Fergie, and we don't want anything but awesomeness for her."

Apl.de.ap added: "Fergie is our sister. So even with these small connections, she's always going to be our sister. But unfortunately, our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. We support her 100 percent."

© FilmMagic Fergie joined Ludacris onstage in October

Fergie returned to the stage for the first time in three years on October 26 to perform her 2006 hit "Glamorous" alongside rapper Ludacris in Atlanta. This move, combined with the birthday reunion and Fergie's renewed public visibility suggests a shift towards a re-entry into the music scene for the star, who has stepped back from the industry to raise her son.