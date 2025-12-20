Jonah Hill looks like a different person in then-and-now photos as he celebrates birthday

Jonah Hill turned 42 on December 20 and the actor looks unrecognizable compared to the young man he once was when he first stepped onto the scene over two decades ago. The entertainer has gone through numerous transformations over the years which were also documented on screen. He went from a curly-haired teen in Superbad, to a gelled-up gentleman in 21 Jump Street.

© Getty Images Pictured is Jonah this past July as he rocked a full beard

In 2007 Jonah became known for his luscious curls and very light beard. He loved rocking polo shirts and often left the top two buttons unbuttoned as he went for a laid-back look on red carpets.

Fast-forward to this past summer and Jonah's transformation is undeniable, as he donned a full beard and snapback hat and glasses during a baseball game. Over the recent years, the actor has also sported chicer looks featuring classic suits and elegant ties.

© Getty Images Jonah became known for his curls back in 2007

Apart from his style evolution, the performer has also showcased his successful weight loss, which he dedicated himself to for numerous years. He revealed that being in the public eye led to unwanted scrutiny over his weight, which really affected the entertainer.

In the documentary Stutz, Jonah shared what initially inspired him to start his weight loss journey and stated: "The media kept being really brutal about my weight. It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot. It made me so defensive — like almost anticipating someone saying something mean. I'd be so angry. It kept me from feeling any sense of [being] able to grow past negative feelings about myself."

He turned his life around by becoming vegan, regularly running, keeping a food journal, practicing jiu-jitsu, boxing, surfing, cutting back on alcohol and doing 100 pushups a day. In 2011, he lost 40 pounds.

A decade later he has maintained his slimer frame and has acquired a new mindset that emphasizes self-love and confidence. He shared in a since-deleted post online: "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase [sic] me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself." In celebration of his newfound confidence, he got "body love" tattooed on him as a constant reminder.

© FilmMagic He experimented with his hair and style in 2018

Jonah has also opened up about how losing weight has dramatically impacted his sense of style. He revealed to GQ: "I think the biggest shift in my personal style was that I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy. It's really hard when you're overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren't made for people who are overweight to have style. So, I think it surprises people. Even now, I'll overhear someone discussing my place in the fashion world or whatever, and people are like, 'That guy? The schlubby guy from Superbad?'"

© Getty Images Pictured is Jonah in 2021, as he played around with his fashion

Jonah has since made conscious choices to show up more boldly in the world using his fashion and he stated: "The idea was realizing, whether I was big or small, that I really can define my own personal style. I think that's a dope wave that's happening right now in culture, too. But for me, that was a big turning point of realizing: 'Okay, be yourself. You don't have to be anything you don't want to be. And if you're really interested in fashion then you should be, don't push that away. Lean into it.'"