Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase is found homeless living on the streets of Los Angeles

A former Nickelodeon star has been found homeless living on the streets of Los Angeles in a video shared by a fan on TikTok.

Tylor Chase who played Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide in the 2000s was seen living on the streets of Los Angeles in Riverside.

The video sparked widespread concern for Tylor and was later discussed by his costars Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Lindsey Shaw during the podcast Ned's Declassified Survival Guide.

© Tiktock Tylor Chase was filmed in a video shared on TikTok

"There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process for me," Daniel admitted.

"When I first saw, I was angry, because I was like, why put a camera on someone's face in hard times?"

"But then I was upset with myself because I feel powerless because there's not much that I felt I could do."

"I didn't want to believe it at first, I was like, oh they just caught him at a bad time," he added.

© Nickolodean Tylor played Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide in the 2000s

"But then I saw some other videos, and it looks like a brother is going through some stuff. I fully believe that he can recover, but that's also wishful thinking from me.

"'I gotta go and see him, and want to get through this fight, and try to connect with him somehow, but I also don't want to waste my time and put him on the spot."

Lindsay added that she also wanted to see him in person. "You can't do much, but I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye. I miss Tylor, I love Tylor so, so much," she added.

© Getty Images Lindsey Shaw, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee from the cast of "Ned's Declassified Guide to School Survival"

Devon weighed in: "It is painful and shocking to see where he is currently at... it's hard to see someone you know and love from a really special time, and a really sweet person, that this is where life has currently ended up, is hard, man."

"We’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we’ll see what we can do here," Daniel added.

Fans also spoke about the tragedy. "This actually breaks my heart," one fan tweeted. "This made me so sad," another said.

After the video went viral, a Gofundme was set up which was promptly shut down by his mother.

"Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it," his mum said.

"I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself."