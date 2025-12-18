Charlie's Angels star Jaclyn Smith, 80, shares rare photo with lookalike son

Charlie's Angels alum Jaclyn Smith delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a rare photo of her son, Gaston Richmond, on social media.

The 80-year-old stunned in a striped black and white shirt, as she hugged Gaston from the side, her brunette-blonde hair worn in subtle waves past her shoulders. Her son stood a head taller than her in a green shirt and a matching green cap, sporting a salt and pepper-hued beard.

© Instagram Jaclyn shared a sweet snap with her son on social media

"Then and now…Some things never change, he's still my Sonshine!" the actress captioned the post, which also included a photo of the Good Housekeeping cover from 1984 featuring Jaclyn holding her son, who was two years old at the time.

Fans took to the comment section to express their delight over the sweet family snap, with one writing: "Beautiful mom and handsome son!!!" while another added: "You have not changed Jaclyn! Gaston is so handsome!"

Jaclyn welcomed Gaston with her third husband, Anthony B. Richmond, in 1982, followed by their daughter, Spencer, in 1985. The 43-year-old is a TV cameraman and has worked on shows like the Party of Five revival, Shameless, Fresh Off the Boat and Three Rivers.

Gaston inherited his love for TV from his mother, who was one of the original Charlie's Angels on the hit '70s series, alongside Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson.

© Instagram The actress also shared a throwback photo of her son

The series aired from 1976 to 1981, and Jaclyn, who portrayed Kelly Garrett, was the only actor to appear in all 110 episodes. She remains close to her former Angels co-stars Cheryl Ladd and Kate Jackson, and shared with Page Six that she looks back on her time with them fondly.

"The heartbeat of that show was the girls. The first three, we all got along, we were all friends," she said. "Farrah and I had a similar background coming from Texas, and Kate was the leader. She had already done a series. She was the boss at that point, and we didn't know what we would find at the other end."

© Disney General Entertainment Con Jaclyn, Farrah and Kate were the original Angels

Farrah tragically passed away in 2009 after a lengthy battle with cancer, and Jaclyn still supports the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which helps to fund HPV-related cancer research and assist patients with the financial strain of treatment.

"I think about my career, but it always comes back to Charlie's Angels," Jaclyn continued. "The chemistry and three women being the lead, and it was easy, it was not to be overanalyzed. I think what made it interesting was we were all so totally different in demeanor and looks, so there was someone for everyone."

© Instagram Kate attended Gaston's wedding in 2023

Jaclyn and Kate share a deep bond of friendship, with The Rookies star attending Gaston's wedding to Bonnie Lane in July 2023. "She goes back that far," Jaclyn told People.

"And she happens to be my daughter [Spencer]'s godmother, but yet she's very much a part of both of my children's lives. And it's a friend for the ages. I mean, you experience what we did together, and there's a bond and a tie that never goes away."

She added that reuniting at the wedding was like "no time had passed. It was just joyous. It was beautiful. And I was so happy to see her out and looking beautiful and very present."