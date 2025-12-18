Meet Judge Judy's lawyer son Adam Levy who's following in her footsteps with his own show

Judge Judy Sheindlin has been a TV staple since 1996, when she first began starring in the reality court show Judge Judy, which aired for 25 years until wrapping up in 2021.

Now, the 83-year-old's son, Adam Levy, is set to take up the mantle and star in his own reality court show, Adam's Law, which will be produced by Judy's Queen Bee Productions and CBS Media Ventures. It is slated for release in Fall 2026.

© Getty Judge Judy's son Adam will host his own courtroom show

While Adam will host the show, his mother will serve as an executive producer, alongside Roland Tieh. The 57-year-old is no stranger to the small screen, having been a judge on Amazon's Tribunal Justice and Justice on Trial. Adam followed in Judy's footsteps and became a lawyer after graduating from Hofstra University in 1992.

"Adam is a spectacular lawyer. As a judge, his search for the truth is unparalleled," Judy said in a statement. "In a justice system where the truth is often diminished by the lazy or inept, Adam is the gold standard for judicial excellence."

Paramount shared that the new show would be "fierce, unfiltered and dedicated", and that Adam has "dedicated his career to ferreting out the truth".

Judy was named the world's highest-paid TV host in 2018, after earning $147 million in pretax income. She also received a lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys a year later, proving that Adam has big shoes to fill.

© Amazon/YouTube Adam starred in the reality show Tribunal Justice

The mother of five welcomed Adam in 1968 with her first husband, Ronald Levy, to whom she was married from 1964 to 1976. She welcomed her daughter, Jamie, with Ronald two years prior. In 1977, Judy went on to marry New York judge Jerry Sheindlin, who was already a father to Gregory, Jonathan and Nicole.

Adam worked his way up in the legal profession and became the District Attorney of Putnam County, New York, in 2007. According to a press release, the county experienced "a 40% drop in property crime" during his tenure, and "was also voted the safest county in NYS".

© Amazon/YouTube He was the District Attorney for Putnam County in NY

Adam married Lori Leichtman after college and welcomed three kids with her: Sarah Rose, Jacob and Emma. Sarah Rose is also following in her family's footsteps and works on her grandmother's newest reality show, Judy Justice, as a law clerk.

The 28-year-old shared an open letter to Judy in Good Housekeeping in 2021, thanking her for being a lifelong inspiration. "Throughout my life, your support and guidance have made me feel confident and secure in a way that's allowed me to take risks and enjoy life in a way very few have the chance to experience," she wrote.

Her granddaughter works as a law clerk

"Throughout your life and your multiple successful careers, you have created a strong safety net for our entire family. This is one of the best gifts you could have given any of us."

She continued: "It has allowed us to go out in the world and venture down our respective paths knowing that you would always be there to support us or pick us up and dust us off if it didn't go our way."