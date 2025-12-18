Meet Minnie Driver's son and current partner

Minnie Driver is best known for her work in Good Will Hunting (1997), the James Bond film GoldenEye (1995), and most recently her role in Emily in Paris (2025), but she is also a proud mother to her teenage son, Henry Story Driver.

Take a look at Minnie's life as a mother and partner below.

Meet Henry

Minnie welcomed her son, Henry Story Driver, in September 2008, and he is now 16 years old. Although Minnie initially kept Henry and his father's story out of the spotlight, her social media and interviews have since offered sweet insights into their relationship. Earlier in 2025, she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating UK Mother's Day, writing: "To those that made me a mother (Henry) and those that celebrate the fact that I am one (Henry + Addison) I salute you with all the L♥️O♥️V♥️E…"

Minnie has been candid about how uniquely individual her parenting journey has been. Speaking to People, she said: "Anything I've ever read in a book was complete nonsense because your child is your child… Parenting is about being present, about listening to them no matter how crazy it sounded, to listen to the story of your child I think that loads of parenting is about witnessing who your kid is."

© Getty Images Henry Story Driver and Minnie Driver in 2024

Though Minnie has kept many personal details about Henry's life private for obvious reasons, she described him as a "thoughtful, curious, quick-witted lover of video games, music and Dungeons and Dragons."

What we know about the father of her son

For years after Henry's birth, Minnie kept the identity of his father private. In 2012, she finally revealed her reasoning in an interview, saying: "We weren't together and he wasn't directly in the business, so I chose to protect him and not have a rain of publicity. He's not famous. There's no big story."

© Getty Images Minnie Driver arrives to The World Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Hancock" 2008

Minnie eventually disclosed that Henry's father was a writer she met while working on the TV series The Riches (2007), and he was later revealed to be Timothy J. Lea. She later shared that as Henry grew older, she felt it was no longer necessary to protect Timothy's privacy: "I don't need to protect him anymore. He can fend for himself. He's a grown‑up."

Minnie Driver during "The Riches" Press Conference

Minnie also made it apparent that Timothy hadn't always been present in Henry's life. "Is he a good dad? Sort of. He's figuring it out… I mean, he hasn't been that involved, his choice. But he is now," she said. She has also previously commented on single motherhood and her pregnancy: "I had good friends around me, so it was sort of hilarious."

All about her current partner

In contrast to her earlier chapter of single motherhood, Minnie is now in an evidently close, and supportive relationship with Addison O’Dea, an American filmmaker and writer known for his work in anthropology and documentary filmmaking.

© Getty Images Addison O'Dea and Minnie Driver

Minnie has spoken warmly about how their relationship was a slow and gradual build after years of friendship. The pair met at a breakfast party years before he helped her during the 2018 Malibu wildfires: "I needed to deliver things to my neighbors, and I couldn't get in except by boat, which really wasn't allowed, and Addison helped me launch what we call the 'sea-based incursion,'" she previously shared.

They officially started dating in 2019 and celebrated their seven-year anniversary in November this year.