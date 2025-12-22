Chris Rea, the voice behind Driving Home for Christmas, dies aged 74 after 'short illness'

British singer Chris Rea, known for hits including "Driving Home For Christmas", has died at the age of 74, a spokesperson for his family said.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris," his wife and two daughters shared in a statement on December 22, 2025. "He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family."

© Getty Images Chris Rea in 2006

"Driving Home For Christmas" has become regarded as a standard Christmas hit, played alongside other seasonal staples like Mariah Carey’s "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "Last Christmas" by Wham! and was Chris' most famous song, although it was written originally for Van Morrison.

Instead, Chris released it in 1986 but famously only played it live for the first time in December 2014, at a concert at Hammersmith Apollo. It was also to be one of the only times he played the song live, as in 2016, he suffered a stroke, which reduced the movement in his arms and fingers. He recovered to tour again in 2017 but collapsed on stage during his performance in Oxford and hasn’t performed in public since.

He gave an interview to The Daily Express only a week before his passing, sharing that he had been writing new music: "I’ve been trying a few different things out: long blues and jazz instrumentals. I’m going back to my roots and seeing where they take me next."

Chris recorded 25 studio albums over his long career, but studied to become a journalist. In 1994 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent a life-saving operation to remove his pancreas, gallbladder, and a portion of his liver.

The procedure left him with Type 1 diabetes.

He married his childhood sweetheart in 1968, and they welcomed two daughters, Josephine, born 16 September 1983, and Julia Christina, born 18 March 1989