Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes stabbed to death — what we know as son is arrested in L.A.

A Grammy-nominated opera singer has been found dead in his Los Angeles home — and his son has been arrested as a suspect.

On Monday, December 8 in the evening, singer Jubilant Sykes was stabbed to death at his home in Santa Monica, California.

His son was found at the scene, and subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. Here's what we know.

© Getty Images Jubilant, 71, performing at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2012

What happened?

On Monday night, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at a residence in Santa Monica, and officers later found Jubilant, who was 71, inside with critical stab wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Jubilant's son, Micah Sykes, who is 31 years old, was at the home, and was taken into custody without incident. It was unclear what led to the stabbing, but police recovered a weapon and the investigation is ongoing.

What the police have said

"The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation," the police said in the news release, adding, "The suspect will be booked for homicide, and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration."

Lt. Lewis Gilmour, a spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department further shared that it was Jubilant's wife, Cecelia Sykes, who called 911 on Monday.

She reported the assault at their home, and told the authorities that Micah had a history of mental illness, though the police have not determined if that played a role in the attack.

© Getty Images With former collaborator Carlos Santana

About Jubilant

Jubilant, a baritone, was raised in Los Angeles and began singing as a young child. In 2010, he was nominated for best classical album for "Bernstein: Mass," in which he performed the Celebrant role, and had previously collaborated with Julie Andrews, Carlos Santana and Brian Wilson.

He performed at some of the world's most notable stages, including Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., and the Barbican Center in London, plus in 1990, he performed the role of Jake in a production of "Porgy and Bess'" at the Metropolitan Opera.

He also sang jazz and spiritual music, and performed with various orchestras, including the Atlanta Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the New York Philharmonic, and was artistic advisor for Orchestra Santa Monica.

Per CNN, Roger Kalia, Orchestra Santa Monica's music director, said in a statement: "Jubilant was a true inspiration—his artistry, generosity, and kindness touched countless lives."