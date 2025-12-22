David Beckham pictured for the first time since being blocked by son, Brooklyn amid feud

David Beckham has made a sombre public appearance after being blocked by his son, Brooklyn Beckham, amid an ongoing family feud. The former professional football player attended the funeral for The Stone Roses bassist Gary 'Mani' Mounfield on Monday 22 December, where he joined a lineup of stars paying their respects to the late musician.

David's appearance marks the first time he's been pictured since his younger son Cruz claimed a day earlier that he and his parents had all recently been blocked by Brooklyn. "It's just very sad and impossible to understand," a source close to the Beckhams told HELLO! of how David and Victoria are grappling with the growing family rift.

David at Mani's star-studded funeral

David was seen walking alongside his former Manchester United teammate and close friend Gary Neville at The Stone Roses star's funeral, which was held at Manchester Cathedral. The former footballers both dressed in traditional black ties and coats for the occasion as they joined a large group to farewell Mani. David's sombre mood at the funeral may be doubly weighted by his personal life amid the rift with his son.

Mani died peacefully in his sleep of 'respiratory issues' aged 63 on 20 November, 2025. David was pictured paying his respects to the coffin and shared a meaningful hug with the musician's surviving brother, Greg Mounfield. Stars from across the music industry were in attendance, including Liam Gallagher of Oasis, The Jam's Paul Weller and Stone Roses bandmates Ian Brown and John Squire.

© Getty Images David Beckham and Gary Neville attend the funeral of Gary Mounfield

© Getty Images David Beckham sharing a hug with Greg Mounfield

The Stone Roses were formed in Manchester in 1983 - the same city David notably played for professionally during his football career. In fact, Mani was famously a fan of David's old team, Manchester United.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the musician once said: "I’m a vehemently Man United supporting guy and that’s been the case since the day I was conceived. It was never going to be any other way." The Stone Roses iconic track, This is the One, is even the long-standing Manchester United walkout song.

Brooklyn 'blocks' his parents

Reports of a feud between Brooklyn and his family have continued to grow as the eldest Beckham boy has missed multiple family milestones throughout the year. Tensions recently further escalated after it was revealed Brooklyn was no longer following his parents.

Brooklyn's brother Cruz, 20, broke his silence on 21 December to set the record straight that a report his parents had unfollowed Brooklyn was "not true". "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I," he explained the unfollowing drama.

© WireImage Brooklyn blocked his parents on social media

A day after Cruz's bombshell claim, Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz broke her silence with a 'family' post to her Instagram Stories, revealing she was celebrating Hanukkah with her father, American billionaire Nelson Peltz.

Tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the Beckham family allegedly began back in 2022 over Nicola opting for a wedding dress not by her designer mother-in-law, Victoria. The feud reports kicked up in 2025 with Brooklyn missing out on both his parents' birthday celebrations among other family events.