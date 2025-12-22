Victoria and David Beckham find feud with son Brooklyn 'impossible to understand' - 'It's just very sad'

Victoria and David Beckham find the ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham "impossible to understand". Reports of a rift between the couple and their eldest son Brooklyn have escalated throughout the year, with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz missing major family milestones.

"It's just very sad and impossible to understand," a source close to the Beckhams tells HELLO!. The feud recently escalated after Victoria and David's younger son Cruz Beckham dropped the bombshell that Brooklyn had blocked him and their parents on social media.

Cruz claims Brooklyn 'blocked' their parents

Cruz, 20, addressed the ongoing reports of a feud between Brooklyn, 26, and the rest of the Beckham family with a candid post on 21 December. The younger Beckham brother set the record straight after it was reported Victoria and David had unfollowed their son, Brooklyn.

Cruz said the report was "not true". He explained: "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I."

© Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Cruz, Harper, David, Victoria, Brooklyn and Brooklyn's wife Nicola

Feud timeline

Reports of a rift go back as far as 2022 to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding. Tensions allegedly began over Nicola's choice of wedding dress after she opted for a different designer than her mother-in-law, Victoria. The feud rumours kicked up in 2025 after Brooklyn and Nicola missed out on several family events and milestones.

Brooklyn was notably absent for his dad David's 50th birthday celebrations in May after also not being present for his mum Victoria's 51st birthday party in Miami the month before. Brooklyn later failed to wish his dad a Happy Father's Day and didn't join the rest of the family in the Cotswolds to mark David's knighthood ceremony in November.

Brooklyn broke his silence on the public scrutiny in September, telling the Daily Mail: "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish."

Brooklyn and Nicola were again absent when Inter Miami, the club David is a co-owner of, won the MLS Cup in December. Victoria and the rest of their children aside from Brooklyn were all there to celebrate the win.

A day after Cruz's bombshell statement, Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz broke her silence on the escalating Beckham family feud. Nicola, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning to share 'family' was on her mind.

The star wished her 3.1 million followers a "happy hanukkah from our family to yours" with a pink heart emoji and sweet picture of her billionaire businessman father, Nelson Peltz, smiling behind a row of lit candles on a candelabrum. The message marked her first post since her brother–in-law claimed Brooklyn had blocked him and their parents.

Victoria's olive branch to Brooklyn

Victoria and her parents seemed to extend an olive branch to Brooklyn amid the ongoing feud reports. Ahead of Christmas celebrations, Victoria shared a photo of the family stockings hung up on her mum Jackie, and dad, Anthony's fireplace - including one with Brooklyn's name on it, making it clear he was still part of the festivities.

Weeks earlier, Victoria appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she spoke about the family's tight bond. "I mean, we're such a close family and, you know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything that they want to talk about, you know, this is a safe forum. You know, that's really important."