Brooklyn Beckham appears to cut ties with parents David and Victoria amid ongoing feud

Brooklyn Beckham appears to have further distanced himself from his parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, amid reports of ongoing family tensions.

In a noticeable social media shift, Brooklyn has unfollowed both of his parents on Instagram, with David and Victoria no longer following their eldest son in return. While Brooklyn is understood to have been estranged from his parents for much of the year, he had continued to follow them online until December 20.

© Getty Images Brooklyn attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

The move comes just weeks after there appeared to be tentative signs of reconciliation. Most notably, Victoria shared a message on her Instagram Stories revealing that her mother had put up a Christmas stocking for Brooklyn, a gesture many fans interpreted as an olive branch. However, despite the public show of warmth, Brooklyn has now seemingly removed his parents from his social media feed.

It marks the most visible indication yet that communication between Brooklyn and his parents remains strained. His wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, also does not follow David or Victoria on Instagram, and they no longer follow her either.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Brooklyn with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn and Nicola were spotted arriving in Miami earlier this week, where the couple are believed to be spending Christmas with Nicola’s family. The hot sauce entrepreneur shared a relaxed photo alongside Nicola’s brother, Bradley, in the garden of the family's Palm Beach mansion.

Brooklyn's decision to spend the festive season away from the UK is thought to be difficult for his parents and siblings Romeo Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham, 20, and Harper Beckham, 14.

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Brooklyn with brothers Romeo and Cruz Beckham

In recent weeks, David appeared to reach out publicly by sharing a nostalgic throwback photo of himself with Brooklyn and his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz, a post many saw as an attempt to bridge the divide.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse of her parents' festive fireplace

Cruz also made a subtle gesture of support, sharing a sweet beachside snap from Brazil featuring himself, Brooklyn and Romeo. In the image, Brooklyn is seen wrapping an arm around his youngest brother, offering a rare glimpse of closeness amid the reported tensions.

Cruz's public displays of brotherly solidarity come as the Beckhams anticipate Christmas without Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz. They are expected to celebrate with her family in Florida, while the rest of the Beckhams will spend the festive season in the UK.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images David received a Knighthood earlier this year

Last week, David, 50, admitted he wanted to "cry" as he posted a picture of his estranged son Brooklyn - along with the rest of his children, including 14-year-old daughter Harper - shortly after his MLS Cup Final triumph. He shared a family snap taken at the pivotal game earlier in the month while holding the trophy his football team Inter Miami CF had just won.

This was positioned next to a photo of the night he won the MLS Cup Final in 2012 while still a professional player for team LA Galaxy. In the throwback photo, the then 37-year-old sportsman held up a UK flag while posing behind his young sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. He captioned the compilation: "License to cry."

While the family has not commented publicly on the situation, fans continue to hope that time and distance may help heal the rift – particularly during the traditionally reflective Christmas period.