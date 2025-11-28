Is Cruz Beckham hinting at reconciliation with Brooklyn?

It seems that the holiday season spirit of forgiveness and Thanksgiving has left Cruz Beckham feeling inspired, as the 20-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham seems to have hinted that a reconciliation with his elder brother, Brooklyn, could be on the cards.

Brooklyn and his American actress wife, Nicola Peltz, made headlines this year due to their involvement in an ongoing family rift with the Beckham clan, which allegedly began during their wedding planning in 2022. The couple have since been absent from a historic year for the A-list family, failing to attend a series of milestone events, including David and Victoria's respective 50th and 51st birthdays and David's recent knighthood.

Could there be a change in the water? Cruz took to his Instagram account earlier this week, where he generically mentioned "talking it out" and "brotherly love." The first post saw the musician, who is dating songwriter Jackie Apostel, looking emotional alongside a crying face emoji. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Life is too short to be silent, at least talk it out."

He then shared a clip of a brother gifting his sibling a guitar and added the words: "Brotherly love." This is the first time any of the Beckhams have remotely referred to amends being made.

Back in May, a source told HELLO! that David and Victoria were "keen to close the rift" and that their "door is always open."

"David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down," the source said.

But, since then, not much has changed, with Brooklyn deafeningly silent when David finally got his knighthood last month. Despite this, David still made sure to refer to all "his beatiful children" in a lengthy statement upon receiving the honour.

The former number seven penned: "All I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud. My parents and grandparents who were always there for me and instilled the right values of hard work and respect. My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times… without her, I wouldn't have had the life I have had.

Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David's knighthood celebrations

"To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much... Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this…I love you all so much and Thank You. @theroyalfamily."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, who also had an extremely close both with his younger sister, Harper Seven, still hasn't followed her on Instagram since she joined the social media platform back earlier this year.