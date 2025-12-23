Kai Trump offers rare behind-the-scenes look at a changing White House

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump has given followers a rare behind-the-scenes look inside the White House, sharing footage that captures a moment of transition for one of the most symbolically powerful buildings in the world.

The 18-year-old vlogger posted the video to her YouTube channel, offering a Gen Z perspective on changes underway inside the presidential residence, including the demolition of the East Wing to make way for a new ballroom.

In the clip, Kai is seen walking through the building alongside Donald, who pauses to point out a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

"I got this from the East Wing. This came out of the East Wing, the famous East Wing. This looks good, doesn’t it, here? The same man that did Mount Rushmore," he said.

The East Wing was reportedly demolished in October to allow for the construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, a project estimated to cost around $200 million. While such changes have sparked debate among historians and architects, Kai’s video offers a rare, informal glimpse of how the White House evolves behind closed doors.

Kai also noticed a new gold sign during the tour.

"The gold looks nice," she remarked, to which Donald replied: "Very nice."

© Youtube Kai shares glimpse inside the White House

Beyond the construction, Kai shared footage of festive decorations inside the White House, with Christmas trees lining the Cross Hall and adorned with ornaments, highlighting the contrast between tradition and transformation within the historic space.

Away from Washington, Kai is also carving out her own identity. An accomplished junior golfer, she is set to join the University of Miami’s golf team in 2026 after graduating high school and is currently ranked No. 461 in the American Junior Golf Association standings.

© Youtube Kai en route to the White House

During a press conference, Kai revealed the advice her grandfather has given her as she pursues the sport competitively. "Go out there and have fun. Just don't get nervous," she said.

She also spoke warmly about her connection to Tiger Woods, who has been a mentor figure to her in golf circles. "I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world, I would say that. And an even better person," Kai said.

"He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."

© Getty Images President Donald Trump, joined by his granddaughter Kai Trump, departs the White House

Tiger has a close relationship with Kai’s mother, Vanessa Trump, and the families have been linked publicly in recent years. Vanessa was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before their split in 2018.