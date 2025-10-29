Kai Trump, 18, announces major career move: 'Been a dream of mine'

Kai Trump is headed to the big leagues of golf. The avid golfer will be competing with the pros in only a few weeks at the LPGA Tour, after she received a sponsor invitation. The tournament will take place at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida from November 10 to 16. Donald Trump's granddaughter, who is currently a senior at The Benjamin School, took to social media to share the news. She expressed: "I am thrilled to announce that I will be making my LPGA Tour debut in November at The Annika Driven By Gainbridge."

© Getty Images Kai has been golfing for years

Being that she's been golfing for years now, she couldn't contain her excitement as she revealed: "The Annika is at the Pelican Golf Club. It has been a dream of mine to compete at the professional level and I'd like to thank the Pelican Golf Club for the invitation. I'm looking forward to teeing it up and competing with the best players in the world at one of the most premier venues on tour."

© Getty Images She will be golfing at her college in the fall

The Director of Golf and Chief Operating Officer at the Pelican Golf Club, Justin Sheehan expressed in a release statement that he is looking forward to welcoming Kai to the tournament. He stated: "Kai Trump has a tremendous passion for the game and is expanding the sport to broader audiences. She has a bright future at Miami, and we look forward to welcoming her and our entire tournament field to Pelican Golf Club in November."

© Getty Images Kai often golfs with her grandfather

The Pelican Golf Club is allowing Kai to play thanks to a sponsor invitation which is a rare exception. The Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer at the LPGA explained: "Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA. Kai's broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We're excited to see her take this next step in her journey."

The aspiring pro golfer often enjoys her downtime by playing the sport alongside her grandfather Donald. She shared: "I just don't view it as him being the president. I view it as, he's my grandpa. We're gonna go out there and play golf. We play golf all the time. It's nothing new," per Fox News Digital.

© Getty Images Kai's dream is to become a professional golfer

The aspiring pro golfer has committed to playing the sport at the University of Miami when she starts college next fall. Kai is currently ranked No. 461 in the AJGA girls standings. In July, Kai won a joint third place during the South Florida PGA tournament. In 2024 she won the Ladies Club Championship and in 2022 she won the Women's Club Championship.