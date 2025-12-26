David Muir's unrecognizable appearance over Christmas leaves fans with a lot to say

David Muir delivered a glimpse into his Christmas with a snapshot on Instagram ahead of the holidays.

The 20/20 host looked unrecognizable in a low-key outfit in a photo from his New York home.

He was peeking through the window in a beanie and winter coat, which were a far cry from his suited attire while delivering the news.

© Getty Images David always looks suave

David added a photo of his dog Axel, and captioned the post: "Merry Christmas Eve."

Fans were delighted by his rare person post and commented: "Let me in," and asked: "Is that you?"

He was inundated with comments wishing him a merry Christmas and asking who took the photos.

Some teased that it was his dog and given how much he adores his pooch, it might not be out of the question.

David previously revealed to People: "I have a German short-haired pointer, and for him, the biggest event of the weekend was discovering there was a beaver who had begun to build a dam inside the little boathouse. So I spent more time at nightfall standing on the dock with the dog who was waiting for a glimpse of this beaver coming out of the boathouse than I did doing anything else."

The anchor expressed his nostalgia over his lakeside abode when he added: "When you're out there on the lake, smelling the same air that you smelled when you were on your BMX bike back when you were a kid, there's something really fueling about that and connected about it. You just feel like you're home again. I couldn't have been happier."

© Instagram David Muir on vacation

David has earned legions of loyal followers during his career and his charisma, work ethic and good looks have helped him along.

While he always looks polished on the air, he did reveal a secret about his appearance on camera when he said: "I generally have jeans on from the waist down."

"So the first thing that we try to do is make sure my jeans aren't showing," he joked about how he looks on camera. "I really don't try to take myself too seriously but I always just joke, 'Don't tell anyone about the jeans and the boots!'"