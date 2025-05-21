Skip to main contentSkip to footer
World News Tonight's David Muir is on the move as he lists $7.5m NYC home — see inside
david muir on the red carpet

David Muir is on the move as he lists 'remarkable' $7.5m NYC home — see inside

The ABC News anchor is ready for a change

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
David Muir quietly placed his New York townhouse on the market this month.

The journalist has a beautiful pad in the Big Apple which he has listed for $7.5 million. 

Located in the West Village, David's soon-to-be former home, boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Money-making

Journalist David Muir attends OCRFA's 20th Annual Super Saturday to Benefit Ovarian Cancer on July 29, 2017 in Watermill, New York
David has listed his home

He bought the impressive abode for $4.2 million in 2013, the year he succeeded Diane Sawyer as the host of World News Tonight

The newly renovated, four-story property — photos of which can be seen here — was built in 1877 and the listing says it's been brought completely up-to-date, "but keeping and restoring original details including hardware, flooring, fixtures and historic plaster medallions and moldings throughout."

It added: "The renovation maintains and respects the character of this remarkable home."

Lakeside retreat

david muir dog axel
David at his waterfront home with his dog Axel

David resides in the city during the week while working at the ABC studios. But on the weekends, he retires to his lakeside home in Syracuse. 

He purchased the home on Skaneateles Lake for a whopping $7 million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019. 

David Muir and his dog Axel sitting outside his NYC home
He resides at his other home with his dog on the weekends

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square-foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for David and his beloved dog, Axel.

He also has a beautiful swimming pool to relax in during his time off. 

Life-long dream

david muir cuddling dog axel
David's home has an impressive backyard with pool

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years turning it into the jaw-dropping property it is today.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time, even opening up in an earlier interview with Kelly Ripa that he'd spent a majority of his 2022 summer upstate, restoring his home. 

Personal life

david muir kelly ripa smiling glam
David and Kelly have been friends for years

David prefers to keep his life away from the small screen private. 

As the host of 20/20 and World News Tonight he has little free time on his hands, but when he does, he loves to travel and spend time with his loved ones. 

These include his parents, Pat and Ronald, his sister Rebecca, and his nieces and nephews. 

In addition he has close friends, including Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Kelly has described David as "the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes."

