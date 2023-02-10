David Muir's family: Everything you need to know The World News Tonight anchor is much-loved on and off-screen

As a world-class journalist with numerous hosting gigs and a career which is going from strength to strength, David Muir, 48, doesn't have a whole lot of downtime.

But when he does escape the limelight, who does he spend time with?

In addition to a wide circle of friends, famous and not, the World News Tonight anchor has a very close bond with his family. So, who are the most important people in his life?

Where was David Muir born?

The TV anchor was born in Syracuse, New York - where he still has an unbelievable lakeside property - and grew up in Onondaga Hills. He was born to his father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced early on, but continued to co-parent amicably.

His mom moved to Skaneateles, but despite their separation, David's parents raised him together.

David with his father as a child

David opened up in an interview with Syracuse.com and said he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning. "One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

David's glamorous mom often accompanies her son to events

Who are David Muir's siblings?

David has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York. He has shared photos of himself visiting her on social media and is said to be a firm fixture in her and her family's life.

The 20/20 host also has two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage.

David is a very proud uncle

Due to his blended family, David is an uncle to a whole host of nieces and nephews, who he calls his "squad".

David and some of his nieces and nephews, who he calls his "squad"

The ABC anchor shared joyous family news in 2021 when he revealed he was a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Does David Muir have children?

The star does not have any children but he does have a beloved dog, Axel, who he absolutely adores. His gundog is a firm fixture on David's Instagram feed and they make a pretty handsome pair.

David lives with his beloved dog Axel in his lakeside home

David is also close with TV host, Kelly Ripa, her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael. He regular shows his support for the famous family as they do for him.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star paid a heartfelt tribute to David in her book, Live Wire and the message is included on a page of acknowledgements.

It reads: "To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes."

