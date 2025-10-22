Inside Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship: from ABC colleagues to family vacations and shared retirement plans

While finding true friends in the entertainment industry can be challenging, two people who've nailed it down pat are ABC stalwarts Kelly Ripa and David Muir. They may not often put it out into the forefront of their public personas, especially the more private David, but their bond runs long and deep, extending beyond just their professional lives and including their families as well. And through many birthday tributes, vacations and on-air appearances together, it's remained as strong as ever.

But how did it all begin for Kelly, 55, and David, 51? Take a look at the very genesis of their relationship, as told by Kelly herself on the air, how they've continued to honor their bond over the years, the way it's manifested in their family, and even talks of settling down after wrapping up their TV careers together…

© Getty Images David Muir and Kelly Ripa have been close friends for over a decade, extending to their families as well

How it started

While the exact timeline isn't clear, they've known each other for well over a decade, with Kelly mentioning that she and husband Mark Conuelos were even there to cheer David on when he first began hosting World News Tonight in 2014. The All My Children actress recalled her first meeting with David in a conversation with her former co-anchor Ryan Seacrest.

"I remember when I first saw David Muir file a report for World News Tonight. I didn't know him at all," she remembered. "I immediately cracked into the ABC News system email – which you're not supposed to use unless it's for news – and I wrote, 'Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on. Looked kinda dangerous where you are. But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing. I had the volume down."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship

Continued friendship

Since then, the pair have been inseparable. David in particular has made frequent appearances on LIVE as a guest of Kelly and Ryan's (and then Mark's), with the two often sharing details of family vacations taken together, David's adorable bond with Kelly and Mark's three kids, and their annual traditions of spending the 4th of July together, and oftentimes Thanksgiving as well.

© Instagram The pair first met when Kelly reached out to him after seeing one of his "World News Tonight" broadcasts

During an appearance on the show in 2022, the ABC News anchor mentioned spending the majority of his summer upstate, to which Kelly remarked: "I kind of miss our weekends together," and gushing: "You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious. Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth."

Adoring tributes

The pair's shared dynamic comes through for the most part through their public tributes to each other, most notably on birthdays and special occasions. In 2022, David would frequently comment on Kelly's social media posts promoting her book Live Wire, cutely saying: "Look for me in line," on one of her posts as well.

© Getty Images The pair have since become office neighbors too, working close by at ABC's new NYC headquarters

Kelly, for her part, included the news anchor in the list of acknowledgements in her book, writing: "To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes." And just earlier this month, David paid tribute to the Hope & Faith star with a tribute on her birthday, sharing a photo of them caught in laughter together. "I know. I can't believe it either," he wrote with the photo. "Another year…happiest birthday @kellyripa. The rest of us are so lucky x."

Moving on

David's last appearance as a guest on LIVE was this past July, where he, Kelly and Mark joked about their "plan B" after ABC, their "next phase" if you will. He pitched that they run a doggy day care business, similarly to the one run by the woman who cares for his own dog Axel, calling it "the best business plan ever."

© Getty Images "To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes."

The two ended up giggling over their idyllic future scenario, running a dog walking business that simply involved them simply caring for a bunch of pooches, taking them on hikes outside of the city, and spending most of their days talking, which the Riverdale star responded to simply being bemused.