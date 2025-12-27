Britney Spears spends the holiday with son Jayden, 19, while Sean Preston stays with her sister Jamie Lynn

Christmas was a family-focused affair for Britney Spears, with her two sons reportedly spending the festive period in different places. The pop icon reportedly marked the holiday with her younger son, Jayden James, 19, according to People, while her eldest, Sean Preston, 20, was pictured celebrating in Louisiana with his aunt Jamie Lynn Spears and her family.

© Instagram Britney with son Jayden

Jamie Lynn shared a series of festive photos to Instagram on Christmas Day, offering a glimpse into the family gathering. Sean appeared in a group shot alongside his cousins, Jamie Lynn’s daughters Maddie, 17, and Ivey, seven, as well as her husband Jamie Watson and their mother, Lynne Spears.

© Instagram Jamie Lynn posted festive photos of her family and nephew Sean Preston

The relaxed outdoor snap was part of a larger carousel captioned "Merry Christmas", capturing a low-key holiday atmosphere as the family gathered together.

In recent years, Britney has been open about the challenges of navigating motherhood in the public eye, particularly as her sons have grown into adulthood. Following a long period marked by distance and complex family dynamics, the singer has spoken about her hope for reconnection and mutual understanding as Jayden and Sean find their own paths.

© Getty Britney Spears with her sons in 2013

The 'Stronger' singer first became a mom when she was 23 years old in 2006, when she welcomed son Sean Preston Federline with her then-husband Kevin Federline, who she had married the year prior.

Prior to Sean's birth, the Crossroads actress had announced that she was taking a break from her career to focus on starting her family with Kevin, who had been her backup dancer, and the following year, the former couple welcomed their second son, Jayden James.

Two months later however, Britney filed for divorce, which after a very public and lengthy custody battle, was finalized in 2007.

© Instagram Photo shared by Britney Spears on Instagram with her sons Sean (left) and Jayden (right)

It is believed that her two sons, who stay largely out of the spotlight, have been living in Hawai'i with their dad, and his wife, Victoria Prince, and their children.

Earlier this year, Britney shared a post showing her son Jayden James opening gifts with her over the holiday season. "Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days!!!" Britney captioned the post.

"Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years!!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!! I’m speechless, thank you Jesus!!!" she wrote alongside a video of her and Jayden talking into the camera as she gave him a kiss on the cheek as they sat alongside a roaring fire.

The singer has been dropping hints about working on a new project in the latter half of 2025, saying she is penning new books.“It feels good to depart into writing, to dream, marvel and understand the power of the imagination,” she shared in a lengthy Instagram caption, adding that it’s “incredibly important for children to always know they can do whatever they put their minds to.” As Britney moves into 2026, it will be exciting to see where this creative renewal takes her.