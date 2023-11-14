Fans are saying the same thing as Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn goes on I'm A Celeb

After brief stints on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and Dancing With The Stars, Jamie Lynn Spears is going into the jungle as she is set to appear on British reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

As the Zoey 101 actress, sister to Britney Spears, introduced herself to viewers, people couldn’t get their head around her saying she is “best known for being an actress and a singer”, as she explained “I have been doing it since I could basically walk”.

While this may be true, fans pointed out that she is in fact best known as Britney Spears’ sister.

WATCH: Jamie Lynn Spears introduces herself on I’m A Celeb The Zoey 101 star is entering the jungle

“Jamie Lynn can’t think she’s there for any other reason than being Britney’s sister, surely?” One person speculated on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another person joked: “Who’s gonna tell her?”, in response to her claim that she was better known for her singing and acting ventures. Meanwhile someone else urged Jamie Lynn to “tell the truth” in terms of what she’s best known for.

One person asked: “How long will it take for Jamie Lynn Spears to bring up Britney?”

© Christopher Willard Jamie Lynn appeared on Dancing With The Stars

Jamie Lynn asked herself: “Why am I doing this?” particularly as she admitted she didn’t want to have to “eat weird things” and “have weird things crawl on me”, which is a key part of the survival show. But she offered the inspiring response: “I’m doing this to show my girls you can get out there and do absolutely anything you want, even if it’s scary.”

At the start of 2023 Jamie Lynn dropped out of survival show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as she missed her children. I'm A Celeb famously involves travelling to Australia and staying in 'the jungle' with a group of other celebrities.

Loyalty to Britney definitely dominated the responses to the news that Jamie Lynn would be on the reality TV show.

© Image Group LA Jamie and Britney in 2017

Particularly as Britney who released her shocking memoir The Woman In Me in October, revealed that her relationship with her sister had certainly soured due to the conservatorship.

“My sister and I should have found comfort in each other but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case”, the Toxic star wrote in her memoir.“

As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous. I was really let down."

Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out in July 2022, a year before Britney’s own book.

The younger sister has always claimed, in the face of criticism, that she loves her sister and only wants to support her.

In the midst of the trial to end Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie Lynn addressed criticism on Instagram: “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this [expletive].”

She carried on: “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before. Because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”