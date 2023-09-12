Is DWTS' Jamie Lynn Spears married? All we know about Britney Spears' sister's love life

Jamie Lynn Spears has signed on to Dancing with the Stars, and we reckon her husband, Jamie Watson, will be supporting her from the sidelines. Back in March, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and after 13 years together, they're still going strong. Keep reading for all the details…

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears' husband Jamie Watson?

Uninterested in the spotlight, Jamie described himself as a "normal guy with a normal job," during the 2016 TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out. "I did not know about the family," he added. "I didn't know she had a TV show. I didn't know anything about her."

© Getty Jamie Lynn Spears with her husband Jamie Watson at the Acadamy of Country Music Awards in 2015

According to PEOPLE, the 41-year-old reportedly works for a company that sells electronics to corporations. He also appears to have no social media presence and only occasionally attends red carpet events with his wife.

How did Jamie Lynn Spears meet her husband Jamie Watson?

Last year, Jamie Lynn penned the sweetest message to mark her eight-year wedding anniversary with Jamie. Revealing that she met her husband when she was 18, the Sweet Magnolias actress recalled feeling "a sense of peace" when they started dating.

Beneath a carousel of snaps from their 2014 wedding, Jamie Lynn wrote: "I was an 18 year old single mom, when this guy came into my life, he made me laugh more then I ever had before, and his never changing consistency gave me stability for the first time in my life.

© Getty The couple met in 2010

"Maybe, it was just because he was 10 years older, and had already established a successful life for himself both personally and professionally, but nonetheless, I felt a sense of peace with him, and I think that's what being in love is supposed to feel like, just feeling at peace."

She added: "Who knows though, I am definitely not an expert, but I do feel lucky to have found that with my husband, even on the days I hate him. Happy 8 years of marriage to us, also we still need to go on our honeymoon."

MORE: Sweet Magnolias' Jamie Lynn Spears' rollercoaster year filming show - involving sister Britney Spears

READ: 7 celebrities who were teenage parents: Sofia Vergara, Stacey Solomon & more

Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson's engagement

In 2013, Jamie Lynn announced that she and Jamie had gotten engaged. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old flaunted her sparkling engagement ring in a romantic snap. The caption read: "Guesssss what????? #Hedidgood."

© Instagram Jamie and Jamie Lynn got engaged in 2013

Following the news, Jamie Lynn's sister Britney Spears tweeted: "So excited and happy for my sister, congrats @jamielynnspears – love you."

Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson's wedding

After a short engagement, the loved-up couple married on March 14 2014 at the Audubon Tea Room in New Orleans. For her big day, Jamie Lynn chose a Liancarlo lace gown from I Do Bridal Couture in Baton Rouge, while her husband opted for a dark gray suit.

© Photo: Custom The couple married in 2014

Jamie Lynn's daughter, Maddie, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, took on the role of flower girl, and proudly stood by her mom as she exchanged vows with Jamie.

Do Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson have children?

Prior to meeting her future husband, Jamie Lynn welcomed her daughter, Maddie, with her ex-partner Casey Aldrige on June 19, 2008. After stepping away from acting to look after her little girl, Jamie Lynn knew that finding the right person meant finding someone who loved Maddie as much as she did.

© Instagram Jamie is a stepdad to Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie, 15, and the couple also share a daughter named Ivey, 5

"Just seeing the way he was with Maddie and the way he just fit right in — it wasn't like I ever had to tell him anything. Their relationship is so sweet," the actress gushed to PEOPLE in 2018.

© Instagram The family are incredibly close

"He's the kind of dad that every little girl deserves to have. When I saw that, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is the man I love.' You fall in love with the people who fall in love with the people you love," she said.

By 2018, the pair had welcomed their daughter, Ivey Joan, together. A happy family of four, Jamie Lynn often posts photos of their sweet life together in Tennessee, and we love seeing what they're up to on Instagram.