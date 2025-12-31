Savannah Guthrie candidly calls out her children for 'stealing'

The contents of Savannah Guthrie's handbag revealed more than just her daily essentials. The TODAY Show host shared that she’s been forced to label her belongings, as her children have a habit of borrowing them.

The NBC star took to Instagram on December 30 to offer her fans a glimpse inside her handbag with a playful video. Crafted from brown leather, the handbag featured both a top handle and a crossbody strap, finished with gold stud hardware tracing the stitching.

"First of all, this bag is overstuffed, which is normal and always a bag and another bag inside the bag," she began "I always have a snack. Always be charging. I also put, like, labels on everything because my kids are always trying to steal these types of things like my Airpods. Label."

© Instagram Savannah displayed the contents of her handbag

Savannah then pulled out a pair of spectacles and a case of sunglasses. "These are kind of new. I don't wear them that much, but I know I'm trying to be fashionable. More glasses. I like these because they're green," she shared.

The TODAY host continued: "My Invisalign. I brought my sleeping mask. I am obsessed with this sleeping mask. It's weighted and I'm going to take a nap today because we have the tree lighting. I've been trying to write in a journal every single morning. My handwriting is so bad. Whenever I see a small bottle of water, I take it because you could be thirsty. Wallet, passport, and I just was traveling yesterday. Perfume."

For a morning show host waking up at 3:00 AM, the weighted sleep mask isn't just a luxury, it's a recovery tool. The video concluded with Savannah showing off her stash of Tic Tacs. "'My favorite. My kids steal these from me all the time. I should put a label on it," she shared.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah Guthrie with daughter Vale and son Charley

Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, welcomed their daughter in 2014 and their son, Charley, in 2016. While her handbag is packed for a fast-paced career, Savannah’s home life during the holidays is intentionally slowed down. The Today Show star turned 54 just two days after Christmas, and marked the big day surrounded by her family. The star enjoyed a low-key celebration at her Upstate New York home. The star's time off over the holidays will no doubt mean she will be able to spend more quality time with her family.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie shared a glimpse inside her Upstate New York home as she marked her birthday

The TODAY star balances raising her daughter, Vale, and son, Charley, while working on a busy morning show - and her routine at home fits in accordingly. Savannah spoke to us about spending Christmas with her family. "Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones." The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."