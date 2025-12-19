Savannah Guthrie announces last show on TODAY 'for a while' as she delivers health update

Savannah Guthrie revealed that she will be stepping away from the TODAY Show as she undergoes surgery for her health. The NBC host announced the news during the December 19 episode of the show. Savannah shared that she finally discovered the reason her voice has sounded raspy and husky over the past few years.

"I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules and now I also have a polyp," she said. "It's not a big deal but I now have to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks. So this is my last day for a little while. I just wanted to let everyone know and if you've been wondering do I have the word's longest head cold. No I don't."

Savannah explained that the surgery will require her to be on voice rest over the holiday period. "I have to be silent for a couple of weeks, totally silent. Christmas is coming early for my family," she shared.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie announced she will be absent from the show

Sheinelle Jones then joined the conversation, revealing that she had experienced the same issue and had previously undergone vocal surgery. "I had the same thing and I will tell you the silver lining of it. You do the surgery in and out, it's not deep. The silver lining is your permission to be still, the house gets quiet. The kids are going to help you out. This is what I had in my house, and now my friend, I'm passing it to you," she explained.

The NBC star then presented Savannah with a white board that she can use to communicate with people while on vocal rest. "I took this to Starbucks," added Sheinelle.

Savannah shared that she will be on vocal rest for two weeks, but remained positive about the news. "I'm really excited about it, this has been going on for years so to have a solution," she said.

© Art Streiber/NBCUniversal via Ge Savannah Guthrie hosts alongside Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin then wished his co-star "prayers for healing and recovery" while Sheinelle Jones made a joke that Savannah might "come out singing like Celine Dion".

"It's really funny as I used to be able to sing, I couldn't sing anymore then I couldn't speak anymore," admitted Savannah.

Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, welcomed their daughter in 2014 and their son, Charley, in 2016. The star's time off will no doubt mean she will be able to spend more quality time with her family.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah Guthrie with daughter Vale and son Charley

The TODAY star balances raising her daughter, Vale, and son, Charles, while working on a busy morning show - and her routine at home fits in accordingly. Savannah spoke to us about spending Christmas with her family. "Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones." The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."