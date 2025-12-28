Savannah Guthrie offers rare glimpse inside breathtaking Upstate New York home as she celebrates 54th birthday

Savannah Guthrie has an action-packed December, with not only the holidays to celebrate, but her birthday too! The Today Show star turned 54 just two days after Christmas, and marked the big day surrounded by her family, including her husband Mike Feldman and their two young children, Vale, 11, and Charles, eight. Also joining them was her mom, Nancy, who featured in several pictures from the day that Savannah posted to Instagram. The star enjoyed a low-key celebration at her Upstate New York home, providing fans with a glimpse inside the stunning property in the process.

Pictures from her birthday included one taken inside their large open-plan kitchen, showing Savannah blowing out candles on a cake with some help from her son. Savannah's country home looked like it would fit right into a Hallmark movie set. The spacious area had been decorated with tinsel and Christmas trees, while the living area leading on from the kitchen was lit up with fairy lights.

WATCH: Inside Savannah Guthrie's birthday celebrations at her Upstate New York home

The NBC star posed for another picture with her husband and children around the table, which was covered with a festive floral tablecloth. Savannah shared photos, as well as footage, on social media, and captioned the post: "Birthday wish comes true every day with these beautiful people by my side - and a yellow finch at my window for good measure for a splash of my favorite color."

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie shared a glimpse inside her Upstate New York home as she marked her birthday

Savannah and her family know how to celebrate and have a lot of holiday traditions they have been enjoying during December. The Today star spoke to us about spending Christmas with her family. "Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones." The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."

© Instagram The Today star was treated to gifts from her two children, Vale and Charles

It will also have been a very restful time for Savannah, who recently announced on December 19th's episode of Today that she would be taking two weeks off work.

"I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules and now I also have a polyp," she said of her husky voice. "It's not a big deal but I now have to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks. So this is my last day for a little while. I just wanted to let everyone know and if you've been wondering do I have the word's longest head cold. No I don't."

© Instagram Savannah and her mom Nancy - with a glimpse of her stunning home in the background

Savannah explained that the surgery will require her to be on voice rest over the holiday period. "I have to be silent for a couple of weeks, totally silent. Christmas is coming early for my family," she shared.

Savannah and her family spend a lot of their weekends and the holidays at their Upstate property, which is a two-hour drive from their NYC apartment. The property will be the perfect haven for her to rest following her procedure.

© Instagram Savannah with her children

The star previously opened up about her property, joking that the drive feels like "an eternity" to her two children, but that she's found plenty of ways over the years to keep them entertained, including plenty of TV shows for the car ride.

During the pandemic, Savannah spent most of the time working from her Upstate home remotely, until it was safe enough to return to the city. It's easy to see why Savannah and her family like spending time at their home, which overlooks the Catskills. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property has an indoor gym, as well as a sprawling backyard with a large wooden decking area and a swimming pool.

The family's city home is just as inviting. Since 2023, they have been based in downtown Manhattan in a stunning townhouse, having relocated from their $7.1 million Tribeca apartment, which they had owned since 2017.