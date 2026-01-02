Sheinelle Jones blown away by Today co-stars' tributes after devastating year

Sheinelle Jones celebrated her last day on the Today 3rd Hour in a sentimental way alongside her co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer.

The TV star has been chosen to be Jenna Bush Hager's newest co-host on her daytime show, Today with Jenna and Friends. On January 12, when Sheinelle makes her debut on it, the show's name will be changed to Today with Jenna and Sheinelle.

© Getty Images Everyone shared their "favorite memories" of Sheinelle

Her current co-hosts went around sharing their "favorite memories" of Sheinelle and it was Craig's loving tribute that took center stage.

He started off by saying: "I'm not gonna look at you because I'm gonna cry, but I always enjoyed – you're so real and authentic on camera and off. When you share your mantras and you share your poetry with us and with the world – I always enjoy those moments. They make my heart smile."

Craig shared a clip from December 2024, when Sheinelle read him an original poem that she wrote, before giving him his Christmas present. It in part read: "I hope you like this and that my Christmas gift this year brings you hours of bliss," as she presented him with a candle lamp during the "middle of his candle journey."

© NBC Sheinelle and Uche were married for 17 years

After the video, Craig said: "Well hang on, there's more," as he took out his poem from his inner suit pocket, and expressed: "I wanted to honor you with a bit of poetry that I wrote," that he comically warned "won't be as good as yours." He warmly called it, "To my sister in spirit," as Dylan grabbed a tissue.

The journalist read: "In the glare of the cameras, your light shines through – a sister, a leader – so fearless, so true. You juggle the chaos – three hearts call you 'mom,' yet walk into work with that grace and calm. The stories you tell come straight from the soul – authentic and kind – journalism's gold."

Craig shared: "The loss you endured, the world also saw, yet still you rise daily, inspiring all." In May 2025, Sheinelle lost her husband of 17 years, Uche Ojeh, who was 45 at the time, due to brain cancer. The duo welcomed three children into the world together.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed three children together

Craig continued: "That smile could outshine the studio's gleam – a spark of resilience, hope and dream. Through laughter and tears, you've guided my way. Dear Sheinelle, my sister in spirit, you brighten each day."

Sheinelle wholesomely hugged him and then her other co-workers while saying: "Oh my goodness, that's so sweet." Craig said "I love you," as Sheinelle replied: "I love you guys, oh my goodness."

Craig hilariously added: "It took me six hours. You know how tough it is to find words that rhyme?" Al Roker comically interjected: "Thank you ChatGBT," as Craig commented: "I tried."

© The Today Show Sheinelle and Craig have a strong bond

Al shared his favorite social media video of Sheinelle's from July 2024, which featured the four generations in her family including her daughter, herself, her mother, and her grandmother, who she calls "grand-mama."

Dylan showed a hilarious segment that the duo did back in November 2018, in which they were seen hysterically laughing as Sheinelle attempted to teach Dylan how to dance.

All the co-hosts were emotionally touched, as Sheinelle teared up and lovingly emphasized: "This has been one of the best rides of my life with you guys." Al noted: "The good news is you're just going to the next room," as Craig interjected: "Next door," before they toasted champagne together.