Sheinelle Jones reveals her kids' touching reaction to major Today milestone

Sheinelle Jones was revealed to be the newest co-host of the fourth hour of Today, alongside her close friend, Jenna Bush Hager. No one was happier for her than her three children, Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., 13, whom she shared with her late husband, Uche Ojeh.

Uche tragically passed away in May following a lengthy battle with brain cancer that saw Sheinelle take several months away from Today. The news that she will be co-hosting Today with Jenna & Sheinelle is a bright spot in an otherwise difficult year for the family.

© Instagram Sheinelle told her three children the news before anyone else

Sheinelle revealed on Tuesday's episode of the show that the first people she told the news to were her three kids, who were over the moon. "Kay was in the school library, and I went and got wine, and I gave [the twins] water, and I said, 'Guys, we have to take a selfie.' And they were so happy for me. There was so much joy in our house, and we needed that joy," she recalled.

The journalist shared that the new move felt like divine intervention. "When I came back from leave, I talked about fighting for my joy. This is what it looks like. It feels divine."

See the major announcement below...

"It feels like Uche's up there with God, like he's Mr. Competitive. He's like, 'Alright, let's make this happen for Sheinelle.' I put on his shirt this morning, and I said a little prayer, and I'm like, 'Let's go be with – not my friend but my sister.'"

Sheinelle added that after she stepped away from the show to take care of her husband, they fought long and hard for his recovery. The 47-year-old is now sharing her pain over his passing and showing others that they, too, can persevere.

Sheinelle and Uche welcomed three kids together

"For those of you who are holding something, whether it's grief or pain or whatever you're holding, I just want you to know, if you see me here, that means you can do it too," she said in an emotional moment.

"And we're all gonna fight for our joy. If you see me laughing, and when you see me having a good time with my sister-friend here. That means you can get up and conquer your day too."

© NBC The couple married in 2007

Sheinelle will join Jenna at the desk as the official co-host on January 12, almost a year after Hoda Kotb left Today to care for her young daughters. Jenna has welcomed more than 60 guest hosts since Hoda exited the show.

Sheinelle will remain the third-hour co-host alongside Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker and Craig Melvin. Today star Savannah Guthrie announced the news of Uche's death during the May 23 broadcast, as her colleagues shared their favorite memories of him.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle will join Jenna at the desk from January 12

"With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our dear friend and Today cohost Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma."

"There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him." Sheinelle and Uche first met at Northwestern University, and went on to tie the knot in 2007.