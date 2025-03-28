Meet Sheinelle Jones' three children with Uche Ojeh: Inside Today co-host's marriage and family life

While on The Today Show, Sheinelle Jones can be seen co-hosting the program's third hour with Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer.

When Sheinelle is away from Today, she is often posting pictures of her family to Instagram.

For almost 20 years, Sheinelle has been married to Uche Ojeh.

The longtime couple are parents to their three children: Kayin, Uche, and Clara.

Kayin

Born in August 2009, Kayin is Sheinelle and Uche’s eldest child. It appears Kayin is following in his famous mother’s footsteps in journalism.

In March 2021, he interviewed his favorite author for a segment on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition. During the episode, he got the chance to sit down with Jeff Kinney, the author of the Diary of A Wimpy Kid series of books. Sheinelle confessed the interview was a “proud mama moment” for her.

Uche and Clara

In July 2012, Sheinelle and Uche welcomed twins Uche and Clara. While discussing the challenges of raising twins, Sheinelle said in an open letter to Today: “It took some time for me to realize it’s OK to give them separate outings.”

“I remember when they were months old and I was so busy trying to make sure both twins went everywhere. As a result, we didn’t go anywhere. The double stroller, the loaded diaper bag, loading them in the car seats ... It was too much. With 20/20 hindsight, I realize I could’ve just taken them out, one at a time.”

She added: “Let one child get out of the house a bit and next time, take the other. That way it’s not so hard to manage.”

Sheinelle’s life as a mother

Sheinelle has been vocal on her family dynamics and the way she parents her kids. “With all three of my children, I try to show them that they’re ALL a team, and they have to take care of each other,” she said in an open letter to Today.

“At the same time, I’m learning that they each like to know they’re special on their own. They will often come to me for individual affirmation and then head back into the 'group' ready to play as a team.”

“I wish I had known earlier how important it is to learn who they are as individuals and feed their own particular needs, while also teaching them that they are a team. It's a tap dance. Always.”

Sheinelle and Uche’s road to marriage

Fun fact, Sheinelle and Uche were college sweethearts at Northwestern University. She recalled she met her future husband to her alumni newspaper and shared: “I was a fake tour guide…I was just walking to class. I told him I would take him around because he was cute.”

Years after their college days, the pair walked down the aisle on September 2, 2007. Their ceremony was held in Sheinelle’s hometown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.