Sheinelle Jones gets flustered by unexpected call on Today set from her daughter

The hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty has captivated its audience, even Sheinelle Jones' daugher, Clara, 13. The TV show follows character Isabel "Belly" Conklin, played by Lola Tung, who needs to choose between brothers Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, or Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, in an intense love triangle. Therefore, fans of the addictive series have been proudly representing "team Conrad," or "team Jeremiah." Most viewers have picked a team and the young children of the Today show co-hosts are no exception.

The Today show stars announced that they would be interviewing the cast on September 18, however Sheinelle disclosed that she panicked when she saw that her daughter Clara called her while she was on set. Sheinelle explained: "Full disclosure, Savannah [Guthrie]: When has my daughter, who just turned 13, ever called me on the set?" Savannah quickly interjected: "She wanted to let us know something very important."

© Getty Images Sheinelle got worried from her daughter's call on set

Savannah broke the fourth wall while looking straight at the camera and she shared: "Clara, we will pass on the information that you are team Conrad." Sheinelle explained to her co-hosts that her daughter's unexpected call which took her by surprise because she worried that Clara was having an urgent problem. The TV star revealed: "I thought it was maybe important. I thought maybe I don't know, [that] she needed help on her homework or something. [But] no."

© Getty Images Clara called to let her know she was "team Conrad"

Savannah consoled Sheinelle by adding: "It is important." The series has become the latest craze when it comes to binge watching, and fans lined up bright and early to get a chance to see their favorite stars on the Today show. Despite their efforts, the TV hosts revealed that the cast would be joining them for an interview, but from Paris, not their New York City studio.

© WireImage Fans have been obsessed with The Summer I Turned Pretty

Craig Melvin issued an apology to the fans who came from far away, for something that was out of his control. Craig shared: "We should point out that they asked us not to reveal that they would be live from Paris, so we weren't being deceitful, but apologies for the folks who drove out of state."

© WireImage Pictured is Clara's pick named Conrad

Savannah hilariously added: "Well by the way my daughter was just planning to skip school to be here, so I'm happy to be able to tell her, 'they're in Paris.'" The series just showcased its finale the day prior, therefore, it looks like main character Belly has made up her mind, regardless of fans' heated opinions.