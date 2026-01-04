Sheinelle Jones delivers heartbreaking family news 7 months after husband's death

Sheinelle Jones started the new year with some sad news. The Today host was left in mourning once more with the "sudden" death of her beloved grandmother.

Sheinelle — whose husband, Uche Ojeh, died in May 2025 at the age of 45 — shared an emotional and lengthy post on Instagram dedicated to Josephine Vonceal Pace Brown, who she called "my world," after she passed away at the age of 96.

Alongside several photos of her with Josephine, she wrote: "It is with the heaviest heart that I announce the sudden passing of my grandmother. She passed early in the morning on New Year’s Eve at the age of 96."

Sheinelle continued: "Anyone who knows me, knows that “Grandmama,” Josephine Vonceal Pace Brown, was my world; my best buddy, my confidante and my unapologetic cheerleader."

She said she was always "fueled by her belief" in her and detailed her grandmother's impressive career and achievements.

"Long before I was born, she was the first black woman elected to the board of education," Sheinelle explained. "She was notoriously *tough* and everyone knew it. Her mission - to make education equitable for all children. She was also a classically trained pianist, and was the director of the music ministry at my church for as long as I can remember."

The TV star also detailed her late grandfather's incredible life and wrote: "Many of you also know that my grandfather and his father - were among the first black doctors in our town … growing up — it felt like everyone went to Grandpapa for care.

© NBC Sheinelle and Uche

"Between the two of them, they exemplified what it means to squeeze the most out of life and to give."

Sheinelle ended her tribute by writing: "Life is so precious, and I can’t help but to be changed by the last year and a half. Heaven has gained a new choir director, and our family - a new angel."

She's incredibly grateful for the backing her family, including her three children, and her Today co-stars always give her, through the good times and bad.

Sheinelle previously told us in an exclusive chat that "it feels like everyone believes in me," and called her Today co-host Savannah Guthrie "my biggest cheerleader."

© NBC She's thankful for the support of her co-stars

Away from home life, Sheinelle's career continues to flourish, and she will now be Jenna Bush Hager's permanent co-host on her daytime show, Today with Jenna and Friends. On January 12, she will make her debut and the show's name will be changed to Today with Jenna and Sheinelle.