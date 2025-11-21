Today's Sheinelle Jones calls out co-star during live show for 'not listening'

Sheinelle Jones has a close bond with all her Today co-stars, so much so that she isn't afraid to say what she thinks!

The NBC star added some light entertainment to the famous news desk on Friday November 21st, as the episode began with a back-and-forth debate between her and Al Roker. It all started when Al excitedly exclaimed "It's Fri-yay!" to which the others joined in, apart from Sheinelle, who corrected him. "It's Friday," she said.

"You know what it was," she explained, after being asked why she didn't join in with the others. "You weren't paying attention?" Craig offered.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones teased that Al Roker wasn't listening to her on Friday November 21st's Today Show

Nodding in agreement, Sheinelle agreed, before turning to Al. "Shall we tell America what you just did to me?" she said. "I just asked Al for a pen, and he said 'Okay,' and I'm waiting, and then I said 'Can I have the pen?' and he said 'What?' and I said 'Did you just say okay to me earlier and not hear what I said?'"

Craig interjected again, and said: "My takeaway is neither of you are listening to the other." "To the women in my life, I just say yes," Al joked.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Al and Sheinelle have been good friends for years

Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker's relationship

Sheinelle and Al have a close bond and are no strangers to teasing each other on the show. They have been working together since October 2014, when Sheinelle joined the NBC daytime show, where Al has been working since January 1996.

Al has been a rock to Sheinelle this year, following the devastating death of her husband Uche Ojeh, who passed away after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in May.

© Instagram Al with wife Deborah Roberts, Sheinelle and her late husband Uche Ojeh

On May 29, shortly after Uche's death, Al spoke to US Weekly about how he was supporting his friend and her young children. "We tend to say, 'Oh, I know what you're going through. I know what you’re feeling.' Nobody knows unless you've actually been in that. So, we're there. We just want to be there and pay tribute to the wonderful person that Uche was and still will be because he's going to live on in those kids and live in all our memories," he said.

When Sheinelle returned to Today on September 5 after some time off from work following Uche's passing, Sheinelle recalled just how thoughtful Al had been during her husband's time in a hospice.

© Instagram Al would bring breakfast sandwiches while Uche was in the hospice

She said: "I mean this guy [Al Roker] bringing breakfast sandwiches to my kids while they're in hospice." Al and his wife, ABC reporter Deborah Roberts, have been friends with Sheinelle for years.

After Uche's death, Al shared several photos of the four of them together alongside a moving tribute.

It read: "I could not bring myself to write these words. I knew this day was coming and yet, for someone, like our brother Uche Ojeh to be gone seems incomprehensible. But I will remember, his love for Sheinelle; his 3 beautiful children, his faith, his humor and his smile."