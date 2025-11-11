Leonardo DiCaprio turns 51 – inside the Oscar winner's relationship history

Leonardo DiCaprio is 51! The Academy Award winner is known for his many iconic roles, like Romeo in Romeo + Juliet, Jack Dawson in Titanic, and Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street. Leonardo has been famous for 30 years, making his mark on more than just the films he's starred in. And aside from his legendary career in Hollywood, he's known for his many relationships with the gorgeous women in the industry. From Gisele Bündchen to Blake Lively, Leonardo has definitely made his rounds in the dating world.

As we celebrate the actor's 51st birthday, join HELLO! as we take a trip down memory lane and dive into Leonardo's extensive dating history.

1/ 10 © Getty Images Bridget Hall Leo's first big relationship was with supermodel Bridget Hall. While they were never an official couple, Bridget and Leo were spotted in 1994 when they were just teenagers. Since then, the supermodel has gone on to model, but has kept any news about her relationships private.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Kristen Zang When Leo attended the Romeo + Juliet premiere in 1996, he brought along his then girlfriend, Kristen Zang. The All My Friends Are Cowboys actress and Leo had a brief relationship, but it seemed to make a mark. In September 2022, Kristen opened up to People about her time with Leo: "It was, dare I say, an innocent time. We were nerds. Good looking nerds with glamorous jobs, but still nerds. We went to amusement parks, concerts, museums and the movies."

3/ 10 © Getty Images Amber Valletta After Titanic premiered, Leo had a brief fling with the American model, Amber Valletta. Apparently, the actor spotted the then 24-year-old in a magazine and had his manager call hers to arrange a meetup. Since then, Amber's been married twice and is currently engaged to fashion hairdresser, Teddy Charles.

4/ 10 © Getty Images Bijou Phillips When she was just 18-years-old, Bijou Phillips started dating the then 24-year-old Leonardo. It's reported that the actor helped Bijou land one of her first film roles, Black & White. In 2011, Bijou married Danny Masterson, the That '70s Show actor who is currently serving a 30 years to life prison sentence for raping two women. Bijou filed for divorce from Danny in September 2023 and in October 2025, she filed a petition to legally change her and Danny's daughter's last name from Masterson to Phillips.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Gisele Bündchen Before Gisele Bündchen married NFL icon Tom Brady, she dated Leonardo. In his first truly serious relationship, the actor and the supermodel were together from 2000 to 2005. Gisele was Leo's date to the 2005 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for The Aviator. In the last year of their relationship, the couple was hot and cold, but they eventually broke up at the end of 2005. "We were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways," Gisele told Vanity Fair in March 2009. "We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best."

6/ 10 © Getty Images Bar Refaeli After he and Gisele broke up, Leo quickly moved on. He began dating Israeli model, Bar Refaeli, in 2005 when she was 20 and he was 31. The couple was together for six years, apart from a six-month break in 2009. But, Bar and Leonardo broke up in 2011. She went on to marry Adi Ezra in 2015 and have three children – Liv, Elle, and David.

7/ 10 © Getty Images Blake Lively Blake Lively is now one of Hollywood's most famous actresses, but before she was a household name, she dated Leonardo. The Gossip Girl actress was with Leo for a short time in 2011 when she was 24-years-old. Blake hasn't spoken publicly about it, but the Gossip Girl executive producer, Joshua Safran told Vanity Fair in August 2017: "When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [Leo] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo." Blake and Leo broke up later in 2011. And of course, since then, Blake went on to marry fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. The couple are parents to James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

8/ 10 © Getty Camila Morrone After a string of flings with models, Leo started dating the then 20-year-old Camila Morrone. They were first linked in 2017 and dated for more than four years, splitting in 2022. Camila has since gone on to star in Daisy Jones & The Six is now dating music video director Cole Bennett.

9/ 10 © WireImage Gigi Hadid The same year Leo ended things with Camila, he started seeing model Gigi Hadid. They were very private and never confirmed the relationship themselves. Leonardo and Gigi ended their fling in February 2023. The supermodel is now dating Bradley Cooper.