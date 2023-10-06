Bradley Cooper steps out with Gigi Hadid amid Irina Shayk's romance with Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper has been spotted enjoying dinner in New York City with 28-year-old model Gigi Hadid – who was rumored to previously be dating the actor's close friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pair were pictured on Thursday October 5 leaving the famous Italian restaurant Via Carota, with 28-year-old Gigi – wearing a cropped white tee and tan mini skirt, paired with a black leather jacket.

In pictures published by Daily Mail, Bradley, 48, kept things casual in an oversized blue tee and black pants, with a plaid shacket, and the two were spotted leaving in the same car. (The pair were also joined by Gigl's bodyguard.)

© Arnold Jerocki Gigi, 28, is a working model and was linked to Leo in 2022

Gigi and Leo were first rumored to have begun seeing each other in November 2022 and were later pictured leaving New York City restaurant hotspot Cipriani together, although they attempted to hide from paparazzi.

But by early 2023 it was rumored that things had fizzled out, and in April, Leo, also 48, was also pictured partying with Bradley's ex-partner Irina Shayk at Coachella Music Festival. By summertime, Irina was linked romantically to NFL star Tom Brady — ex-husband to yet another supermodel, Gisele Bundchen.

© Instagram Irina and Bradley have remained close friends

Gigi is mom to three-year-old Khai, whom she welcomed with Zayn Malik, and Bradley and Irina share daughter Lea, six, and have remained close friends after ending their romance in 2019; earlier this summer revealed to fans that they had enjoyed a vacation together.

The mom-of-one shared a picture to her Instagram Stories of the actor lying down in a kayak and resting his arm over his face to keep the glare off his face.

© Instagram Bradley poses shirtless in snap shared by Irina

For a grid post, she then shared a series of pictures of herself topless, and captioned the post: "Rocky summer. Photos by LB."

She also included a musical note emoji, hinting at 'LB' being a reference to Bradley's new character, Leonard Bernstein, whom he portrays in new film Maestro, which is tipped for awards success.

© Getty Bradley and Irina split in 2019 after welcoming daughter Lea

In the sultry black and white pictures, Irina appeared to have enjoyed an impromptu photoshoot as she was wearing hiking socks and sneakers, but had taken off her top and lounged back on the rocks that dotted the beach, black shorts hanging low on her hips.

In one selfie, the model stared down the camera while lying on the beach, and in others, she's seen proudly standing against rocks, soaking in the sun while covering her chest with her hand.