Exclusive: Bradley Cooper's longtime-friend of 15 years gives impressive details from star's wild vacations

Bradley Cooper, along with his longtime friend of 15 years and French chef Daniel Boulud, attended the L'Alliance Gala on November 13 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. L'Alliance is an organization that has been based in New York City for over 125 years, and it offers French language classes, youth and family programs, art events and much more.

© Getty Images Bradley attended the L'Alliance 2025 Gala alongside his friend Daniel Boulud

Not only has Daniel served as Bradley's chef, but the two have fostered a stronger bond over time. HELLO! exclusively attended L'Alliance's red carpet and gala, during which Daniel shared a behind the scenes look into his celebratory night overseas with Bradley. Daniel shared: "I love him. [He's] cool. I mean, I've known him for like maybe 15 years…a long time, and I have a picture on my phone. We were together in Monte Carlo for a F1 Grand Prix, and we were on the same boat partying all night."

As for what kind of partier Bradley is, Daniel explained that the actor likes to keep it down-low. He added: "[He's] chill. [He's chilling]. It was just very nice. It was a good group of people, great friends." David also shared that the actor's French is brag-worthy and added: "He's doing very well, and I told him, I said, 'Listen Bradley, you better speak only French tonight. This is the party to be only French.'"

© Getty Images Bradley's speech was fully in French

Bradley did just that, as he flexed his major French-speaking skills by delivering an over two-minute long speech, as he took to the stage to present the Trophée de L'Alliance Award to his friend Paddy McKillen, who is a hotelier and art collector. As Bradley confidently spoke French, primarily French guests were impressed by his language skills, as they were spotted looking at him in awe and smiling from the audience.

The performer's love of the French language first started after he watched the film Chariots of Fire as a child. While he attended Georgetown University, he participated in an exchange program for six months in France, during which he mastered the language while being submerged in the culture. He previously showcased his vast language skills in the TV series Alias in which his character Will Tippin speaks French, and Bradley has also spoken the language during some of his previous interviews.

© Getty Images He presented one of the night's awards to Paddy McKillen

Later on during the gala's evening, singer Angèle was honored with the Trophée des Arts Award as chefs Daniel and Francis Mallmann prepared delicious French dishes for all the guests. Afterwards there was an exquisite dessert display of French desserts across a wide table, which was flawlessly decorated by tall candles and creatively-made fruit trees.

© Getty Images Bradley and Daniel have been friends for over a decade

Then Julien Granel DJed at the afterparty and played French hits such as Edith Piaf's iconic "Non, Je ne regrette rien," as the guests belted along. L'Alliance not only successfully raised over $2.4 million dollars during the festive evening, but the company also effortlessly transported its guests to France.