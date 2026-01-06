Fin Affleck turns 17– see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s child through the years

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's child Fin ushered in their milestone 17th birthday on January 6. It has proven to be a transformative year for the teenager, who has been experimenting with their style as they approached their birthday.

A year of style evolution

Back in 2024, Fin debuted a bold buzzcut – a striking departure from the long brunette locks they wore as a child. However, at the beginning of last year, Fin traded the short cut for playful pigtails with bangs, leaning into a more relaxed aesthetic.

© X-17 Fin is Jennifer and Ben's middle child turned 17

The teenager stepped out for a family outing to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach in February last year. Fin opted for a vintage-inspired look that featured a Bob Marley graphic tee layered under a color-blocked windbreaker. Olive-green cargo pants and classic black Adidas sneakers completed the cool ensemble, along with a crossbody bag, oversized glasses and layered necklaces.

A few months later, Fin ditched their bangs for a soft middle parting. The teenager stepped out in April last year dressed in an indie-inspired ensemble. Fin layered a pair of delicate silver necklaces around their neck and they carried a leather-cross body bag. But the most noticeable difference was the glasses Fin wore. Just like Jennifer and Violet, Fin sported spectacles.

As a fashion and beauty writer, I believe Fin's experimentation with their hair reflects the transformative nature of the teenage years. Jennifer's child is carving out a unique sense of style, embracing androgynous looks – from a buzz cut to playful bangs and pigtails. Their fashion sensibility leans into the vintage trend that has been peppering the style set in recent years, with it becoming clear that they thrift many of their pieces and advocate for a more sustainable approach to fashion.

It's not just Fin's sartorial agenda that's changing. Their height is quickly catching up with their 6ft 2 father. During a father-child outing, Fin wore a California State sweatshirt and stood taller than Ben's shoulder.

Identity change

Last year marked their first full year that Jennifer and Ben's middle child went by a new name. The teenager initially introduced themselves as Fin to the congregation at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia on April 6, 2024. Wearing a black suit and tie, Fin wore their hair in a buzzcut. The service was for Jennifer's father William, who died at the age of 85.

© Facebook Fin Affleck with a buzz cut

"Hello my name is Fin Affleck," they began, before reading from Chapter 16, Verse 8 from the Book of Proverbs: "Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice."

Co-parenting success

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner, Samuel Affleck, Violet Affleck, and Fin Affleck

Ben shares Fin with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, co-parent three children: Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Despite their divorce, they have remained dedicated to co-parenting, frequently seen together at their children's activities and events.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Divorce coach Arabella Paul spoke to us about the tips on handling a separation, and it seems like Ben and Jennifer are following her advice. Arabella stresses that it is important to remain "civil", explaining: "'Love your kids more than you hate your partner' is a phrase I often say. Divorce is not bad for your children; it's the conflicts that cause issues, be it conflicts in divorce or conflicts in the marriage."

Family mediator and parenting specialist, Paige Harley, also spoke to us about the emotional landscape of blended families. "In my experience, blended families function best when step-parents focus on building connection rather than stepping into an authority role right away or at all," she said. "Kids really don’t need a second 'parent', what they respond to most is a calm, steady adult who helps them feel safe. When there’s tension between homes, that neutral presence can make a huge difference."

During an interview with GQ, Ben called his ex-wife, "wonderful," and praised her parenting. "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well," he shared.

Ben went on to tie the knot with Jennifer Lopez. The couple were married for two years, tying the knot in July 2022, before the singer filed for divorce in August 2024. They had previously dated in the early 2000s and rekindled their romance in 2021 before marrying a year later.

Lucy Shrimpton, The Sleep Nanny and Parenting Expert at The Baby Show, gave HELLO! an insight into how the Alias actress may have found harmony in her blended family with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who has twins of her own.

“Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have", according to Lucy. "She seems laid back, caring, present and confident," she shared. "Today there are so many blended families and they are an inspiration that things can work out and that old concept of the ‘evil step-mother’ is a thing of bad fairytales", Lucy explains.

"No doubt it must have been extremely hard for Jennifer and Ben Affleck and the whole family when they decided to go their separate ways but they are a shining example that you can overcome difficulties and come out the other side with an open mind and an open heart."