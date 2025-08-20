Real reason Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck named their daughter Violet

While Jennifer Garner has worn her fair share of violet-hued dresses on the red carpet, her choice of name for her eldest daughter had nothing to do with her favorite color. The real reason is far more heartfelt – and deeply rooted in family.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jennifer revealed that her grandmother's name was Violet and recalled how she helped shape her relationship with food. In response to being asked whether there was a period when she realized that certain types of food were better, Jennifer spoke openly about her family life.

"I'm the daughter of a farmer," she shared. "And my mom, they had a sustenance farm. It was like a little spit farm in Oklahoma. They lived on it. They lived off of what the farm could make and what they could grow in a year. They didn't go hungry. But it was just that. And then they would buy sugar and vanilla."

Jennifer recalled how her grandmother would make ice cream in the summer. "They had a dairy cow and in the summers, my grandmother Violet would make a big thing of ice cream. They would sit outside on a blanket and they would crank the ice cream and finish a gallon and go make another one and do it again. So I grew up with this super romantic notion," she said.

She continued: "My grandmother Violet was a ball buster. Like a fox got into the chicken coop in the middle of the night one night. And she went out and killed it. And then she just was like, well, 'let's just eat all these chicken.' She fried chicken until the sun came up. She just kept frying. And they had a feast in the middle of the night. She's like, it's not going to go to waste. And that's part of family lore."

Jennifer welcomed three children – Violet, Finn, and Samuel – with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2005, divorced in 2018. However, Jennifer and Ben have managed to maintain a strong relationship when it comes to co-parenting their kids.

Violet is currently studying at Yale University and is passionate about climate change advocacy. The 19-year-old shares a close relationship with her paternal grandmother, Christopher Anne Boldt, with the pair spotted enjoying lunch together back in June.

Back in April, Jennifer gave her fans a touching update on her mom's wellbeing on the anniversary of her father's death. The 52-year-old wrote: "We buried our dad a year ago today. Everyone I speak to asks how my mom is doing (thank you for asking, friends). I spoke to Mom for a long time this morning – she spent half of the conversation telling me reasons she's grateful and the other half laughing."

Jennifer continued: "She loves and misses Dad (of course, he was the best and they were such a great team), but Mom is determined to live. You are the coolest, best example, Mom. I love you."