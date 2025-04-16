Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner's child Fin unveils new look one year after name change
Jennifer kisses her child Fin on the head in adorable family photo

Jennifer Garner's child Fin unveils new look one year after name change

Fin has an older sister Violet and younger brother Sam

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's middle child Fin has freshened up their appearance and showcased their updated look during a day out with their dad. 

The 16-year-old looked a lot like their famous mom and sister, Violet, when they stepped out in LA to visit a book store with Ben and their brother Samuel

While the casual element of their look was still ever apparent, Fin's hair was styled in soft middle parting, a far cry from the buzz cut they sported in recent months. 

Jennifer Garner, Samuel Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck© Getty Images
Jennifer with her kids when they were younger

Jewelry 

A pair of delicate silver necklaces hung around their neck and they carried a leather-cross body bag. 

But the most noticeable difference was the glasses Fin wore. Just like Jennifer and Violet, Fin sported spectacles and while they've worn similar eyewear in the past, they managed to look completely different.

Fin looks happy glasses soft hair dad Ben Affleck walks behind© ROL-Globo/X17online.com
Fin displayed a softer look during their lunch date with their dad

There is no denying the family resemblance between the three children, who have a perfect combination of their mom and dad's features. 

Lookalikes

Violet is Jennifer's double — especially when you see photos of her as a child — however she now towers over her mom and is fast closing in on her 6ft 2 father

Fin Affleck© Facebook
Fin revealed their new name last year

Samuel recently celebrated his milestone 13th birthday and is now officially a teenager, and looking more grown up by the day. 

Fin has had a big year and 12 months ago, they revealed their new name. 

The teen was born Seraphina but introduced themselves as Fin at their grandfather's funeral. They confidently addressed the congregation at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday April 6, as Fin.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022© Getty
Violet wears glasses too

Name change

At the time, they wore a black suit and tie for the somber occasion, and wore their hair in a buzzcut. They were pictured earlier that year with the same look, and wearing a personalized backpack with the name 'Fin' embroidered on it. 

While Jennifer and Ben are no longer together, they are successfully co-parenting their three kids. 

Ben Affleck (R) and Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Samuel is growing up fast

Co-parenting

During a recent interview, Ben called his ex-wife, "wonderful," and praised her parenting. 

Speaking to GQ, he said: "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."

The former couple, who were married for 10 years before divorcing in 2018, remain united in supporting their offspring.

Actors Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Ben and Jen co-parent their kids

Ben also spoke about his decision to start his production company and how it benefited his family: "I recognized that the most important thing to me was both being a parent and being present, and that for my own sake, going off to Austin or Louisiana or somewhere to do some movie, I was really missing time I could never get back," he explained. 

"My kids were 8, 11, and 14, and I felt like: I don’t want to miss any of this time at all. And so I thought, well, let me figure out a way to work at home and have the kind of job where I can actually be here and build my schedule around that."

