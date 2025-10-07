Ben Affleck gushes over his ex Jennifer Garner in rare interview about his family

Ben Affleck rarely talks about his three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, but he just made an exception. The Gone Girl actor, 53, married Jennifer in 2005 and quickly became parents. The couple separated in 2015 after 10 years together. While they are no longer a couple, Ben and Jennifer are active co-parents to their three kids – Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel 13. The actors choose to keep their children's lives private, but at the premiere for the film Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which Ben produced, he opened up about his family.

At the premiere of Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which stars Ben's other ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, Ben spoke with Access Hollywood about his children and their mom. After the actor was asked about his daughter Violet's recent testimony at the United Nations, he said: "I could not be more proud of my children. I can't even tell you."

Ben continued, complimenting his ex-wife on how she shows up as a mom: "[Violet] takes after her mom. She's spectacular. And I'm very lucky that I've got a great partner and that we got great kids. It's the joy of my life and I'm just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day."

On Tuesday, September 23, Violet delivered an emotional speech at the UN, advocating for clean air and the use of masks to help prevent the spread of long COVID-19. She has long been an advocate for public health and gave her speech while wearing a K95 mask. "We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future," she said. "But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes."

While the Accountant 2 actor doesn't speak about his relationship with Jennifer often, they are still very much a part of each other's lives. In July, the former couple went to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston with their children Fin and Samuel. A month before that, Jennifer celebrated Father's Day by sharing a throwback photo of Ben holding one of their children with the caption: "Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot."

This year, Ben has been loud with his compliments of his ex-wife. In April, Ben reflected on the strength of their parenting partnership with GQ. "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer…who's wonderful and great," he shared. "We work together well."

After Ben and Jennifer split in 2015, they went on to see other people. Ben dated Ana de Armas for two years and then famously married his ex-fiancé J-Lo. But the couple split last year and finalized their divorce in February 2025. For her part, Jennifer has only dated one person since splitting with Ben. The 13 Going on 30 actress started seeing businessman and CEO John Miller in 2018. While they briefly split in 2020, they reconnected quickly after.