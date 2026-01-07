Pierce Brosnan brings suave sophistication to the red carpet as he leads arrivals for Giant premiere

Pierce Brosnan channelled his inner 007 on Wednesday evening as he arrived for the London premiere of his sports biopic, Giant.

The Irish actor is starring in the film as the late Brendan Ingle, a boxing trainer who led four separate boxers to world titles. One of the boxers he coached was Prince Naseem Hamed, who is the focus of the biopic.

Naseem is being played in the film by Amir El-Masry, who has starred in the likes of A Haunting in Venice, Industry, The Night Manager and The Crown.

Also joining the cast are Katherine Dow Blyton, Olivia Barrowclough, Elika Ashoori, Austin Haynes, Rocco Haynes, Oliver Joseph Brooke, Arian Nik, Kelvin Ade and Mehdi Mangoli.

Pierce Brosnan The former James Bond star exuded suave sophistication as he posed for photos on the red carpet in a stylish black suit.



Amir El-Masry Amir is playing Prince Naseem Hamed, and he looked dapper in a stylish black suit for the premiere.



Prince Naseem Hamed As the focus of the biopic, Prince naseem was more than happy to attend the premiere. During one sweet moment, he even met with brothers Ali and Ghaith Saleh, who portray a young version of the boxer.

Arian Nik Daddy Issues star Arian rocked a black coat as he stepped out at the premiere.



Katherine Dow Katherine is playing opposite Pierce as Alma Ingle, the wife of his character Brendan. The late Alma made waves in the boxing world as a professional judge, before she sadly died at the age of 81 in March 2021.



Olivia Barrowclough Olivia is starring in the film as Vicki Quinn, and she looked magnificent in a black halterneck dress.



Rowan Athale Amir wasn't alone on the red carpet, as the actor was joined by the film's director, Rowan.



Johnny Nelson It wasn't just the stars of the film who were in attendance, as boxing legend Johnny Nelson, who also trained under Brendan, also showed up. The sportsman clearly got the black coat memo!


