Pierce Brosnan brings suave sophistication to the red carpet as he leads arrivals for Giant premiere

Pierce Brosnan channelled his inner 007 on Wednesday evening as he arrived for the London premiere of his sports biopic, Giant.
The Irish actor is starring in the film as the late Brendan Ingle, a boxing trainer who led four separate boxers to world titles. One of the boxers he coached was Prince Naseem Hamed, who is the focus of the biopic.
Naseem is being played in the film by Amir El-Masry, who has starred in the likes of A Haunting in Venice, Industry, The Night Manager and The Crown.
Also joining the cast are Katherine Dow Blyton, Olivia Barrowclough, Elika Ashoori, Austin Haynes, Rocco Haynes, Oliver Joseph Brooke, Arian Nik, Kelvin Ade and Mehdi Mangoli.
Scroll down to see the best stars at the premiere…
1/9
Pierce resembled his James Bond alter ego
Pierce Brosnan
The former James Bond star exuded suave sophistication as he posed for photos on the red carpet in a stylish black suit.
2/9
Amir is playing Prince Naseem Hamed
Amir El-Masry
Amir is playing Prince Naseem Hamed, and he looked dapper in a stylish black suit for the premiere.
3/9
Prince Naseem is the focus of the biopic
Prince Naseem Hamed
As the focus of the biopic, Prince naseem was more than happy to attend the premiere. During one sweet moment, he even met with brothers Ali and Ghaith Saleh, who portray a young version of the boxer.
4/9
Arian plays Riath Hamed in the film
Arian Nik
Daddy Issues star Arian rocked a black coat as he stepped out at the premiere.
5/9
Katherine wowed in her outfit
Katherine Dow
Katherine is playing opposite Pierce as Alma Ingle, the wife of his character Brendan. The late Alma made waves in the boxing world as a professional judge, before she sadly died at the age of 81 in March 2021.
6/9
Olivia is a rising star
Olivia Barrowclough
Olivia is starring in the film as Vicki Quinn, and she looked magnificent in a black halterneck dress.
7/9
Rowan directed the film
Rowan Athale
Amir wasn't alone on the red carpet, as the actor was joined by the film's director, Rowan.
8/9
Johnny was one of the boxing icons on the red carpet
Johnny Nelson
It wasn't just the stars of the film who were in attendance, as boxing legend Johnny Nelson, who also trained under Brendan, also showed up. The sportsman clearly got the black coat memo!
9/9
Shannon adopted a fighting pose
Shannon Ryan
British boxing icon Shannon Ryan also headed to the premiere. The sporting icon opted for a white ensemble as she adopted a boxing pose.