Pierce Brosnan brings suave sophistication to the red carpet as he leads arrivals for Giant premiere

Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry are leading the cast for new sporting biopic Giant, which charts the life of featherweight world champion Prince Naseem Hamed

Pierce Brosnan in a black suit
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Pierce Brosnan channelled his inner 007 on Wednesday evening as he arrived for the London premiere of his sports biopic, Giant.

The Irish actor is starring in the film as the late Brendan Ingle, a boxing trainer who led four separate boxers to world titles. One of the boxers he coached was Prince Naseem Hamed, who is the focus of the biopic.

Naseem is being played in the film by Amir El-Masry, who has starred in the likes of A Haunting in Venice, Industry, The Night Manager and The Crown.

Also joining the cast are Katherine Dow Blyton, Olivia Barrowclough, Elika Ashoori, Austin Haynes, Rocco Haynes, Oliver Joseph Brooke, Arian Nik, Kelvin Ade and Mehdi Mangoli.

WATCH: Prince Naseem Hamed meets child stars who portray him in Giant

Scroll down to see the best stars at the premiere…

Pierce Brosnan in a black suit

Pierce resembled his James Bond alter ego

Pierce Brosnan

The former James Bond star exuded suave sophistication as he posed for photos on the red carpet in a stylish black suit.

Amir El-Masry in a black outfit

Amir is playing Prince Naseem Hamed

Amir El-Masry

Amir is playing Prince Naseem Hamed, and he looked dapper in a stylish black suit for the premiere.

Naseem Hamed in a brown coat pointing at a sign

Prince Naseem is the focus of the biopic

Prince Naseem Hamed

As the focus of the biopic, Prince naseem was more than happy to attend the premiere. During one sweet moment, he even met with brothers Ali and Ghaith Saleh, who portray a young version of the boxer.

Arian Nik in a black coat

Arian plays Riath Hamed in the film

Arian Nik

Daddy Issues star Arian rocked a black coat as he stepped out at the premiere.

Katherine Dow in a black outfit

Katherine wowed in her outfit

Katherine Dow

Katherine is playing opposite Pierce as Alma Ingle, the wife of his character Brendan. The late Alma made waves in the boxing world as a professional judge, before she sadly died at the age of 81 in March 2021.

Olivia Barrowclough in a black halterneck dress

Olivia is a rising star

Olivia Barrowclough

Olivia is starring in the film as Vicki Quinn, and she looked magnificent in a black halterneck dress.

Amir El-Masry standing with Rowan Athale

Rowan directed the film

Rowan Athale

Amir wasn't alone on the red carpet, as the actor was joined by the film's director, Rowan.

Johnny Nelson in a black coat

Johnny was one of the boxing icons on the red carpet

Johnny Nelson

It wasn't just the stars of the film who were in attendance, as boxing legend Johnny Nelson, who also trained under Brendan, also showed up. The sportsman clearly got the black coat memo!

Shannon Ryan with her fists raised in a white outfit

Shannon adopted a fighting pose

Shannon Ryan

British boxing icon Shannon Ryan also headed to the premiere. The sporting icon opted for a white ensemble as she adopted a boxing pose.

