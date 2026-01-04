Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Chase Infiniti lead the style pack at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards

Hollywood glamour met desert cool at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards, where awards-season momentum officially hit full stride. Held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, the red carpet drew an A-list mix of film royalty, fashion risk-takers and buzzy next-gen stars. From Kate Hudson’s timeless elegance and Amanda Seyfried’s modern classic to statement looks from Teyana Taylor and Miley Cyrus, the night balanced serious screen credentials with standout style. Join HELLO! As we take a look at some of the best-dressed stars.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson arrived not just as a style star, but as the night’s Icon Award recipient. She captivated in a deep red, textured gown with a plunging neckline — a look that mirrored the fiery passion she brings to her role in the holiday breakout hit Song Sung Blue. Kate’s performance as a Neil Diamond tribute singer has already netted her a 2026 Golden Globe nomination, and her presence in Palm Springs solidified her status as the season's "one to watch."
Miley Cyrus
Fresh off the massive opening weekend of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, Miley Cyrus brought a rock-star edge to the gala. Honored with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her haunting end-credits ballad 'Dream As One,' Miley opted for a sharply tailored black suit with a plunging neckline and subtle, obsidian sparkle.
Renate Reinsve
Norwegian star Renate Reinsve delivered ethereal drama in a sheer white gown with sculptural panelling and a voluminous tulle skirt, striking a balance between softness and edge. The deep V neckline gave the look a modern bite, while minimal jewellery kept the focus on the dress’s architecture. Renate’s Cannes-winning turn in The Worst Person in the World cemented her status as one of Europe’s most compelling screen presences, with international projects continuing to build awards-season buzz.
Amanda Seyfried
Coming off the massive streaming success of the Christmas Day thriller The Housemaid, Amanda Seyfried accepted the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress. She looked effortlessly chic in a black halter-neck mini dress with a dramatic feathered hem — a playful contrast to her "unhinged" and widely praised performance opposite Sydney Sweeney.
Chase Infiniti
Rising talent Chase Infiniti brought soft glamour in a blush satin gown with a draped neckline and fluid skirt. Her voluminous curls added a romantic, vintage feel to the look. Chase has been turning heads for her breakout performances on screen, including a starring role in One Battle after Another with Leonardo Di Caprio and Teyana Taylor, and is quickly becoming one to watch as Hollywood’s next wave of leading women gains momentum.
Esther Anaya
Actress Esther Anaya leaned into sparkle with a silver, crystal-embellished gown featuring a thigh-high slit and delicate straps. The look was pure red-carpet confidence, elevated with platform heels and sleek styling. Esther has been steadily building her profile with roles across film and television, often praised for her on-screen charisma and versatility.
Elle Fanning
Actress Elle Fanning channelled classic screen siren energy in a structured mint-green gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and cinched waist. Her sleek up-do and bold red lip completed the timeless look. The star is nominated for The 2026 Golden Globes for her role in the drama Sentimental Value.
Beverly Johnson
Supermodel icon Beverly Johnson, 73, proved that glamour is ageless in a strapless red satin gown that skimmed the figure and let the colour do all the talking. Minimal jewellery and long, sleek hair kept the look effortlessly chic. Beverly, a trailblazer in fashion history, remains a revered figure decades after reshaping the modelling industry, and her appearance brought a sense of legacy and enduring style to the evening.
Teyana Taylor
Never one to play it safe, Teyana Taylor delivered high-fashion drama in an off-the-shoulder black gown with a corseted bodice and oversized sculptural skirt. The look was bold, theatrical and unmistakably her. Taylor continues to blur the lines between music, fashion and film, earning critical praise for her acting work in recent years while maintaining her status as a fearless style innovator.