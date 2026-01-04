Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Chase Infiniti lead the style pack at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards

Kate Hudson arrived not just as a style star, but as the night’s Icon Award recipient. She captivated in a deep red, textured gown with a plunging neckline — a look that mirrored the fiery passion she brings to her role in the holiday breakout hit Song Sung Blue. Kate’s performance as a Neil Diamond tribute singer has already netted her a 2026 Golden Globe nomination, and her presence in Palm Springs solidified her status as the season's "one to watch."

