Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy cut stylish figures as they lead stars at MobLand premiere

We can't wait for MobLand to drop on Paramount+, with the new series featuring some major names, including Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy, and Dame Helen Mirren.

The stars were out in full force on Thursday night as they attended the series' premiere in London's Leicester Square, and they all cut stylish figures as they arrived for the thrilling crime drama show. The series sees the Harrigan crime family call in 'fixer' Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy, as they come into conflict with the Stevenson family.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See the trailer for MobLand

Scroll down to see the best stars from the premiere…

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Pierce Brosnan 71-year-old Pierce is leading the show as Conrad Harrigan. He channelled his James Bond days in a stylish black suit, which he completed with a grey neck scarf and a pair of stylish sunglasses.



© Mike Marsland/WireImage Tom Hardy Playing Harry Da Souza, Tom will be a key player in the series, and the star looked dashing in his pinstripe suit. His gold pocket watch added a mob aesthetic to the ensemble.



© Getty Images Dame Helen Mirren Dame Helen will be playing Pierce's on-screen wife, and the 79-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in her all-black outfit.



© Getty Images Guy Ritchie Guy has produced several major gangster hits, including Snatch and The Gentleman, so we know the series is in safe hands. The director wore a brown corduroy suit for the outing.





© Getty Images Joanne Froggatt It's a far cry from her role in Downton Abbey, and Joanne decided to rock a daring outfit for her latest series' premiere. The star opted for a green velvet dress that exposed her midriff.



© Getty Images Geoff Bell Veteran actor Geoff Bell will be taking a central role in this new series, playing the head of the Stevenson crime gang. The star looked incredibly dapper at the premiere, stealing the show with his multicoloured neck scarf.



© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Anson Boon Rising star Anson plays Pierce's rebellious grandson in the series, and he turned heads in his green suit.



© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Mandeep Dhillon Mandeep's stylish white dress was one of the hits on the red carpet. The actress will be playing Pierce's daughter, Seraphina, in the series.

