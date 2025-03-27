Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy cut stylish figures as they lead stars at MobLand premiere
Subscribe
Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy cut stylish figures as they lead stars at MobLand premiere
Tom Hardy standing with Guy Ritchie and Pierce Brosnan© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma

Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy cut stylish figures as they lead stars at MobLand premiere

Dame Helen Mirren stars alongside the actors in the new Paramount+ series

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We can't wait for MobLand to drop on Paramount+, with the new series featuring some major names, including Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy, and Dame Helen Mirren.

The stars were out in full force on Thursday night as they attended the series' premiere in London's Leicester Square, and they all cut stylish figures as they arrived for the thrilling crime drama show. The series sees the Harrigan crime family call in 'fixer' Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy, as they come into conflict with the Stevenson family.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: See the trailer for MobLand

Scroll down to see the best stars from the premiere…

Pierce Brosnan in a black coat© Mike Marsland/WireImage

Pierce Brosnan

71-year-old Pierce is leading the show as Conrad Harrigan. He channelled his James Bond days in a stylish black suit, which he completed with a grey neck scarf and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Tom Hardy in a pinstripe suit© Mike Marsland/WireImage

Tom Hardy

Playing Harry Da Souza, Tom will be a key player in the series, and the star looked dashing in his pinstripe suit. His gold pocket watch added a mob aesthetic to the ensemble.

Helen Mirren in a black outfit© Getty Images

Dame Helen Mirren

Dame Helen will be playing Pierce's on-screen wife, and the 79-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in her all-black outfit.

Guy Ritchie in a brown suit© Getty Images

Guy Ritchie

Guy has produced several major gangster hits, including Snatch and The Gentleman, so we know the series is in safe hands. The director wore a brown corduroy suit for the outing.


Joanne Froggatt in a green velvet outfit© Getty Images

Joanne Froggatt

It's a far cry from her role in Downton Abbey, and Joanne decided to rock a daring outfit for her latest series' premiere. The star opted for a green velvet dress that exposed her midriff.

Geoff Bell in a green suit© Getty Images

Geoff Bell

Veteran actor Geoff Bell will be taking a central role in this new series, playing the head of the Stevenson crime gang. The star looked incredibly dapper at the premiere, stealing the show with his multicoloured neck scarf.

Anson Boon in a green suit© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma

Anson Boon

Rising star Anson plays Pierce's rebellious grandson in the series, and he turned heads in his green suit.

Mandeep Dhillon in a silver dress© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma

Mandeep Dhillon

Mandeep's stylish white dress was one of the hits on the red carpet. The actress will be playing Pierce's daughter, Seraphina, in the series.

Claudia Winkleman and Kris Thykier at a premiere© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma

Claudia Winkleman

With backstabbing around every corner, of course The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman headed to the premiere! The presenter wore a sleek black suit as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Kris Thykier.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More