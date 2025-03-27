Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy cut stylish figures as they lead stars at MobLand premiere

The stars were out in full force on Thursday night as they attended the series' premiere in London's Leicester Square, and they all cut stylish figures as they arrived for the thrilling crime drama show. The series sees the Harrigan crime family call in 'fixer' Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy, as they come into conflict with the Stevenson family.
Scroll down to see the best stars from the premiere…
Pierce Brosnan
71-year-old Pierce is leading the show as Conrad Harrigan. He channelled his James Bond days in a stylish black suit, which he completed with a grey neck scarf and a pair of stylish sunglasses.
Tom Hardy
Playing Harry Da Souza, Tom will be a key player in the series, and the star looked dashing in his pinstripe suit. His gold pocket watch added a mob aesthetic to the ensemble.
Dame Helen Mirren
Dame Helen will be playing Pierce's on-screen wife, and the 79-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in her all-black outfit.
Guy Ritchie
Guy has produced several major gangster hits, including Snatch and The Gentleman, so we know the series is in safe hands. The director wore a brown corduroy suit for the outing.
Joanne Froggatt
It's a far cry from her role in Downton Abbey, and Joanne decided to rock a daring outfit for her latest series' premiere. The star opted for a green velvet dress that exposed her midriff.
Geoff Bell
Veteran actor Geoff Bell will be taking a central role in this new series, playing the head of the Stevenson crime gang. The star looked incredibly dapper at the premiere, stealing the show with his multicoloured neck scarf.
Anson Boon
Rising star Anson plays Pierce's rebellious grandson in the series, and he turned heads in his green suit.
Mandeep Dhillon
Mandeep's stylish white dress was one of the hits on the red carpet. The actress will be playing Pierce's daughter, Seraphina, in the series.