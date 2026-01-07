Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex and the City reunion involving kids is too good to miss

Sarah Jessica Parker just made a Sex and the City reunion a generational affair. The actress bumped into her former co-star, David Eigenberg, on the red carpet at Golden Eve on January 7.

However, what truly stole everyone's attention was the former co-stars introducing their kids to one another. Sarah was joined by her 23-year-old son, James Wilkie Broderick, while David attended with his 11-year-old daughter, Myrna Belle Eigenberg.

The heartwarming video shows Sarah chatting with David’s daughter before she introduces her son to Myrna, with the pair exchanging a friendly handshake as they greet each other. Sarah tied the knot with her husband, Matthew Broderick, in 1997. The couple welcomed their son, James, in 2002, and their twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, in 2009.

© Sex And The City Carrie Bradshaw carries a Dior Saddle Bag in Sex And The City

Just like her Sex and the City character, Sarah lives in Manhattan. She and her husband, married in the Lower East Side, and the couple now live in Greenwich Village with their children.

It seems an onscreen reunion could also be on the cards as Sarah opened up to Variety at the event about reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw. "I hear lots of very original ideas, all lovely and well intentioned and often very clever, but the only thing that really matters is what excites Michael Patrick King. And right now he’s just not thinking about that," she shared.

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker with her family in 2009

HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor, Nicky Morris, spoke to us about a potential reunion of the beloved show. "Sex and the City is such an iconic show and it's clear from the popularity of its spin-off And Just Like That.... that fans aren't ready to say goodbye to Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. While there are no plans for season four, there's no doubt that viewers would love to see Sarah Jessica Parker reprise her role again," she said.

The Golden Eve celebrated the year's Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Award recipients, with 2026 honorees Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker at the heart of the evening.Sarah looked stunning in a shimmery gray dress featuring a bandeau neckline and a flowing skirt. The waist was cinched with a black belt adorned with a floral appliqué, while she completed the look with a cropped black blazer and a silver necklace.

© CBS via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker at the CBS series Golden Eve: The Golden Globes

Sarah's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Originally from Nelsonville, Ohio, Sarah Jessica has built a career on stage and screen spanning more than five decades, earning six Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards. The actress is known for her stylish wardrobe that boasts the seams and stitches of some of the most coveted designs. Sarah spoke to us in an interview about her sartorial agenda and love for jewellery. "I’ve always loved when things feel a little different and personal; it makes them more interesting," she shared of her unique styling hack of looping a necklace around her bra strap.

"Wearing a necklace slightly off to the side feels less staged, more me. It’s like saying that fashion doesn’t have to be perfect to be beautiful – sometimes it’s the little quirks that make it yours."

However, Sarah recognises that style evolves with age while jewellery can be a heritage piece that always remains classic. "Fashion is ever-changing, but a diamond is timeless – it becomes part of your life, your memories. That combination of elegance and meaning is what makes them so special to me," she said.