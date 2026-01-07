Fran Drescher reveals the struggles she faced for her unforgettable voice

Believe it or not, Fran Drescher attempted to change her unforgettable voice at one point in time in order to fit in with the mold. The Nanny actress recalled the struggles she faced in her early career.

She shared: "I went on auditions, and I got a McDonald's commercial and a root beer commercial. Neither of which they would let me speak in. Even my high school theater teacher said, 'If you're going to make it, you need to get rid of that voice,'" per People.

© Getty Images The actress struggled with her voice when she was younger

The self-described "pretty girl with the funny voice," decided to give elocution lessons a try. Despite giving her all in her classes, a casting director told her agent that she spoke "very slowly for an 18-hour miniseries."

That critique hit her and eventually inspired her to remain true to who she is. Fran shifted her mindset and revealed: "I was like, 'You know what? I'm a pretty girl with a funny voice, who can do comedy. That's my sweet spot. Let's just call it what it is.'"

© Getty Images She even took speech classes in an attempt to change her voice

Fran got honest with herself about both her strengths and weaknesses. She acknowledged: "I was never going to have Meryl Streep's career. And I didn't need to be able to do a bunch of accents. I could play a variety of emotions based on the women who come from where I come from."

It's not a coincidence that what once infuriated Fran, was the one thing that also helped her stand out apart from other actors and land her life-changing role.

In fact, it was in part her recognizable voice which also provided millennials with endless memories from her iconic series, The Nanny. Fran shared her theory of why she thinks the show is such a hit to this day.

© Getty Images It was in part because of her voice that she got her iconic role

The actress revealed: "I feel very blessed by it. People are still obsessed with that show...They're mad for it! A lot of the millennials were kids when they first watched it. Then they grew up, and are realizing how great it was on levels they didn't recognize when they were younger."

Fran hit the nail on the head. If there's one sitcom to rewatch, it should be The Nanny since the audience likely didn't realize the depth of emotions in the series while they were young.

© Getty Images Fran's role in The Nanny was life-changing for the actress

The entertainer added: "The clothes, the jokes, the gay humor, the sexual tension – all of that kind of went over their heads. But back when it was airing, they used to have Nanny nights at the gay bars where everyone would go watch it together."

Being that The Nanny is now available on streaming giants, a new demographic has discovered just how iconic the actress is.

Fran most recently co-starred in the hit film Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet's, in which she portrayed his mother.