Jessie Buckley proves she's queen of the hair transformations in unearthed photo

If there's one thing that we are certain of, it's that Olivier-Award-winning actress Jessie Buckley looks phenomenal with literally any hairstyle.

Whether it be her newly-chopped honey-blonde locks, her Sally Bowles-inspired crop or cascading brunette tresses she donned for her latest film Hamnet - a blockbuster she recently won a Critics' Choice Award for - the Irish actress has proved that she has a simply fabulous face, that suits anything and everything.

Jessie rocks long locks in her latest hit Hamnet which recently won her a Critics Choice Award

In unearthed photos of the Killarney-born actress, 36, she almost looks unrecognisable, sporting the most fabulous brunette corkscrew curls.

Now, you may remember the British musical theatre talent show I'd Do Anything, where Jessie first rose to fame alongside fellow Hollywood star Samantha Barks and queen of the West End, Rachel Tucker, as they and nine other girls competed for the role of Nancy in the West End. Jessie's brunette curls were synonymous with the early days of her very successful career - the Irish actress is currently nominated for an Oscar for her role in the aforementioned Chloe Zhao film.

© Getty Images Jessie came second in the competition

Jessie has revealed that hair is her "way of hiding" in a recent interview with British Vogue. But according to HELLO!'s Lifestyle and beauty editor, Laura Sutcliffe, she is nothing short of a chameleon. Laura explains: "Jessie Buckley is a true style chameleon when it comes to her hair. We've seen her sport a plethora of cuts and colours throughout her years as an actress. It's refreshing to see someone truly embrace their role and immerse themselves in an image that they may not be comfortable with. We've seen her sport a pixie crop, cascading plaits with length and even corkscrew curls. Her new look is bringing her hair back to basics - it's soft, frames her face and is sleek - creating an almost blank canvas effect."

In 2015, while starring in Kenneth Branagh's production of Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale as Perdita, alongside Dame Judi Dench, Jessie sported fabulous sun-kissed brown locks.



The following year, while attending the Olivier Awards, Jessie showed off her new fiery red locks, which took centre stage against the dazzling nude gown she chose for the occasion.



This isn't the only time the Wicked Little Letters star has rocked red lengths. At the 95th Oscars in 2023, Jessie went for a deeper hue of rouge, complete with a fresh short crop, when she stepped out in LA.



At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022, Jessie showed off her fabulous ultra-cropped hair, which she dyed a brilliant hue of gold. 2022 was a winning year for the actress, who scooped up her Olivier Award for her performance as Sally Bowles in Caberet.



Going back to her roots, at the start of her press tour for Hamnet last year, Jessie returned to her brunette roots just a little darker, which suited her wonderfully.


