Gabby Logan forced to leave Match of the Day after sudden tragic death: 'Our hearts are broken'

BBC presenter Gabby Logan was forced to leave Wednesday's Match of the Day just 20 minutes into the broadcast due to a "family emergency".

The 52-year-old had been presenting the Premier League highlights before being excused from her hosting duties, leaving fellow Match of the Day broadcaster Mark Chapman to fill in.

"We'll talk about that game in just a moment, sadly Gabby has got a family emergency that she's had to rush off and deal with," Mark told viewers. "So she's gone to do that, and I've come from the radio to finish the show."

It was then announced on Thursday that Gabby's father, Welsh footballer and manager Terry Yorath, had sadly passed away at the age of 75.

Terry Yorath's family statement

The news was shared on X, with the Match of the Day account writing: "Leeds and Wales legend Terry Yorath has passed away, aged 75. The BBC sends its condolences to all the family, including his daughter Gabby Logan."

In a statement released by Gabby and her two siblings, they said: "To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel."

© Getty Images Terry Yorath pictured with his wife Christine, Gabby (4), Louise (3) and son Daniel (1) in 1978

Gabby's brother Daniel died at the age of 15 due to a genetic heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). He was playing football in the garden with his father at the time.

Tributes for Gabby Logan's father Terry Yorath

Cardiff-born Terry won 59 caps for the Welsh national team and represented clubs including Leeds United, Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur, Vancouver Whitecaps, Bradford City and Swansea City.

Taking to X to pay tribute to Terry, Leeds United wrote: "Everyone at Leeds United is devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Terry Yorath. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Terry's family, friends and former teammates at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Terry."

Meanwhile, FA Wales penned: "The FAW is deeply saddened to learn of Terry Yorath's passing. The thoughts of everyone connected to the association are with Terry's family, friends and loved ones. Mae pawb yn CBDC yn anfon eu cydymdeimlad dwysaf at deulu a ffrindiau Terry Yorath," and Tottenham Hotspur said: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Terry Yorath. The thoughts and love of everyone at the Club are with Terry's family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Terry."

Sheffield Wednesday Football Club added: "The Owls are extremely saddened by the passing of our former manager Terry Yorath. Our thoughts are with Terry's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. RIP," while Huddersfield Town said: "All at Huddersfield Town are saddened to learn of the passing of our former Assistant Manager Terry Yorath. Our collective thoughts are with Terry's family and loved ones at this time. Once a Terrier, always a Terrier."