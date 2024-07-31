Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Olympics broadcaster Mark Chapman's tragic family ordeal
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Mark Chapman watching a football maych© Jez Tighe/ProSports/Shutterstock

Inside Olympics broadcaster Mark Chapman's tragic family ordeal

The BBC presenter sadly lost wife Sara in 2020

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mark Chapman has been fairly active during the BBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, providing end-of-day highlights for those who might have missed all the action.

It's not just the Olympic stars who have people cheering them on from home, as Mark, affectionately known as Chappers, will no doubt be supported by his three children. The star shared them with his wife Sara, who he walked down the aisle with in 2001. However, 19 years later, Sara sadly passed away following a bout of cancer.

Mark Chapman with wife Sara© X
Mark's wife Sara passed away in 2020

Sara was 44-years-old at the time of her passing.

Mark often kept his family out of the spotlight, but he previously reflected: "I know my family are very proud of me but I don't look at what I do as being anything particularly special.

Mark Chapman interviewing Jessica Ennis-Hill© Jan Kruger
Mark covered the Olympics back in 2016

"I've got a great job and it's so much fun but I don't go in for any of that celebrity-nonsense. I'd much prefer a pint at The Railway any day."

During their 19-year marriage, Mark and Sara welcomed children Ben, 21, Jessie, 16, and Millie, ten.

Mark Chapman in a blue shirt© Nick Eagle
Mark presented Euros coverage for the BBC

Earlier this year, The Sun reported that the Match of the Day 2 presenter had found love once again, and was dating Dubai-based property investor Clere Collier.

Despite living in the United Arab Emirates, Clere is a regular face in London as she jets out to invest in London's property market, while also visiting Mark in his Manchester-based home.

Mark Chapman after running London Marathon© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock
Mark has now reportedly found love again

Clare, 50, is a mother-of-two and was previously in a relationship with pop star Dane Bowers, best-known as part of the R&B duo Another Level.

Earlier this year, Mark paid tribute to his BBC co-star, John Hunt, after the presenter's wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack.

Mark Chapman reporting at a rugby match© Gareth Copley
Mark shared an emotional tribute to his co-star earlier in the year

Interrupting his broadcast, Mark shared: "But this has been a heartbreaking day, John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but all of those who worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries."

As Mark continued, his voice trembled. "So on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love, thoughts and support are with John and his family," he said.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More