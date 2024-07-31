Inside Olympics broadcaster Mark Chapman's tragic family ordeal

Mark Chapman has been fairly active during the BBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, providing end-of-day highlights for those who might have missed all the action.

It's not just the Olympic stars who have people cheering them on from home, as Mark, affectionately known as Chappers, will no doubt be supported by his three children. The star shared them with his wife Sara, who he walked down the aisle with in 2001. However, 19 years later, Sara sadly passed away following a bout of cancer.

© X Mark's wife Sara passed away in 2020

Sara was 44-years-old at the time of her passing.

Mark often kept his family out of the spotlight, but he previously reflected: "I know my family are very proud of me but I don't look at what I do as being anything particularly special.

© Jan Kruger Mark covered the Olympics back in 2016

"I've got a great job and it's so much fun but I don't go in for any of that celebrity-nonsense. I'd much prefer a pint at The Railway any day."

During their 19-year marriage, Mark and Sara welcomed children Ben, 21, Jessie, 16, and Millie, ten.

© Nick Eagle Mark presented Euros coverage for the BBC

Earlier this year, The Sun reported that the Match of the Day 2 presenter had found love once again, and was dating Dubai-based property investor Clere Collier.

Despite living in the United Arab Emirates, Clere is a regular face in London as she jets out to invest in London's property market, while also visiting Mark in his Manchester-based home.

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Mark has now reportedly found love again

Clare, 50, is a mother-of-two and was previously in a relationship with pop star Dane Bowers, best-known as part of the R&B duo Another Level.

Earlier this year, Mark paid tribute to his BBC co-star, John Hunt, after the presenter's wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack.

© Gareth Copley Mark shared an emotional tribute to his co-star earlier in the year

Interrupting his broadcast, Mark shared: "But this has been a heartbreaking day, John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but all of those who worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries."

As Mark continued, his voice trembled. "So on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love, thoughts and support are with John and his family," he said.