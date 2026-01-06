Tributes pour in for Scary Movie star Jayne Trcka following her death at 62

Actress and bodybuilder Jayne Trcka passed away inside her home in San Diego, California, as per reports from TMZ. She rose to fame in 2000 thanks to her role as the gym teacher in Scary Movie, alongside stars Anna Faris, Regina Hall and Shannon Elizabeth, and also won several bodybuilding titles throughout her life.

The 62-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in her kitchen on December 12 by a close friend, who had been trying to contact her for several days. Emergency services then arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene. Jayne's son told TMZ that he was not aware of any medical conditions that she was suffering from before her untimely passing.

© Miramax Jayne portrayed Miss Mann in Scary Movie

Her cause of death is still under investigation, as the publication reported. Jayne's loyal fans shared their condolences on social media, with one writing on X: "RIP legend," while another added: "From Miss Man to bodybuilding icon…her legacy lives on."

A third chimed in: "Remembering the strong Miss Mann, not just a role, but an inspiration in fitness and comedy," while another said: "May her soul rest in peace." Jayne starred as the gym teacher, Miss Mann, at B.A. Corpse High School in Scary Movie, a parody film that poked fun at several classic horror flicks.

Scary Movie was followed by four sequels in 2001, 2003, 2006 and 2013, with a fifth set for release in June 2026. After her role in the film, Jayne went on to appear in The Black Magic in 2002, Nudity Required in 2003, The Interplanetary Surplus Male and Amazon Women of Outer Space in 2003 and Cattle Call in 2006.

She also enjoyed success on the small screen, with appearances in The Drew Carey Show, Whose Line is it Anyway?, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and Hot Package.

© Instagram She was found unresponsive inside her home

She notably starred in Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's music video for the 2009 song "Telephone" as a prison guard. The actress grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and competed in gymnastics throughout her childhood before moving to Southern California in 1986 to kickstart her bodybuilding career.

She won several bodybuilding titles, including the top prize at the 1997 California State Championships, first at the 1998 Junior Nationals, and number one at the 2004 Los Angeles Nationals.

© YouTube/Lady Gaga Jayne also appeared in Lady Gaga's "Telephone" music video

She became a personal trainer in 1998, and went on to appear in notable fitness magazines such as MuscleMag International, Women's Physique World, Flex, Fighting Females and Iron Man. "Bodybuilding wasn't an instant decision. It just kind of followed a progression of stages," Jayne told Bodybuilding.com in 2004.

"Competing in my first competition and placing first, and also getting coverage, including the back cover in Women's Physique World. That led to my second show. Placing well, loving competition, and performing kept me going." Jayne became a realtor in her later years.