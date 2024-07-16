Heartbroken BBC commentator John Hunt shares poignant message after tragic family loss

BBC racing commentator John Hunt has spoken out following the devastating attack on his family, where his wife Carol and two daughters, Hannah, 28 and Louise, 25, were killed in a crossbow attack at their home on Ashlyn Close in Bushey.

John, who is currently being supported through his grief by his eldest daughter Amy as well as friends, is said to have shared a message to the public through his friend, fellow commentator Matt Chapman.

WATCH: BBC star's emotional report as he addresses tragic murder of colleague John Hunt's family

He told the BBC: "Family means more to some than others and for John, his family unit was something he absolutely adored… He told me: 'Matty, the message I would tell everyone is you never know when it's going to be the last day you see your family'. The message was very clear. Make the most of every day because you just don't know."

Floral tributes left near to the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire

Matt has set up a fundraiser to help John and his family, with funds going to his eldest daughter Amy to ensure she has "no money worries for the rest of her life" following the terrible triple murder.

The fundraiser, which has almost raised £50,000 so far, reads: "There are a lot of people, including myself, who feel helpless and would like to do something. John would like nothing more for Amy after these horrific events than a life that is a little less stressful, because life will never be stress-free again."

© John Hunt/X John Hunt shared a message through his friend

It continued: "It's not going to take their grief away - it's not going to take the pain away or change anything - but it might help them have an easier life.

Another friend, Richard Hoiles, told the Daily Mail about how proud John has always been of his three daughters, explaining: "It is a bit of folklore that after our annual shindig at Christmas 20 years ago we would all retire to the local pub and out would come John's wallet with pictures of the girls at primary school which he would share with random bar staff and anyone else who would care to listen."

Hannah Hunt was killed in the devastating attack

John and Amy released a joint statement on Saturday which read: "Notwithstanding the horrid evil that's swept through our lives, wreaking devastation on an unimaginable scale, the counter to that has been the breathtaking messages of support, some of which are still to be read. Amy, my eldest daughter, has been magnificently inspirational with her control and support for me, which I am trying, trying so hard, to replicate. Every message has felt so important, the same as a reassuring hug.

Louise Hunt is one of the victims of the horrendous attack

"The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words. We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.

"As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process. While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time. Thank you."

A view of the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where the wife and two daughters of a BBC sports commentator were killed in a crossbow attack at their home

The prime suspect is a man named Kyle Clifford, who was found with self-inflicted wounds around 24 hours after the attacks following a huge manhunt. He is currently in hospital in a 'serious' condition, with police confirming that he has been arrested on suspicion of the crossbow murders, but have currently been unable to speak to him until he is well enough for questioning.