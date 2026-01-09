Meghan Trainor speaks out on 'mom group drama' after Ashley Tisdale's viral post

Meghan Trainor has spoken out about the "mom group drama". It comes after Ashley Tisdale French penned an essay for The Cut, in which she revealed why she had left her "toxic mom group".

In the essay, published on Thursday 1 January, mother-of-two Ashley spoke about being "brought to tears" during her experience in the group, which reportedly includes other celebrities, and said it reminded her of high school cliques and left her feeling "frozen out" at a vulnerable time.

© Steven Simione, Getty Ashley Tisdale opened up about leaving her "toxic mom group" in an article for The Cut

The 40-year-old actress, who shares two children, Emerson, 15 months, and Jupiter, 4, with her husband Christopher French, also encouraged readers from trying to guess who she was referring to, adding: "Whatever you think is true isn't even close."

Meghan Trainor's response

Weighing in on the drama, the 'All About That Bass' singer posted a video to TikTok on Thursday.

The clip showed Meghan sitting at her computer, furiously typing whilst staring at the screen. The musician, who shares two sons Barry, two, and Riley, four, with husband Daryl Sabara, wrote: "Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama," while captioning the video with three tea cup emojis and the hashtag "#stilldontcare", setting the audio for the video to her new single 'Still Don't Care'.

© Variety via Getty Images Meghan and her husband Daryl are parents to two sons

Meghan is one of the members of the famous friend group that fans online have speculated Ashley was referring to in her essay – a group that also includes the likes of Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore.

Hilary Duff's husband speaks out

Meghan's post comes after Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, appeared to address the drama on his Instagram Stories.

Matthew posted a fake magazine cover of himself with the headline: "A mom group tell all through a father's eyes: When You're the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers."

© Instagram Matthew responded to Ashley's essay online

In the caption, he penned: "Read my new interview with @thecut."

Hilary, who is known for starring in Disney Channel's hit series Lizzie McGuire as a teen, as well as the romance series Younger, married musician Matthew in 2019. The couple are parents of three young daughters.

© Getty Images Hilary Duff pictured with her husband Matthew Koma

Ashley's essay

In the post, Ashley said she felt as though she had "found her village", feeling the benefits of the group's support after the birth of her first daughter in 2021. However, she noted that the changing dynamics in the group left her feeling "frozen out" and "excluded".

"I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story," she said.

© FilmMagic Ashley married Christopher French in 2014

Ashley ended up texting the friend group: "This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore," explaining in the essay that she is much happier after leaving.

Back in 2023, Ashley spoke of the importance of a mother's happiness for the sake of her children in an interview with HELLO!. "You can do small little things that can go a long way," she said. "A happy mom is so good for the baby and for the family. It's something you shouldn't feel bad about."