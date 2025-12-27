WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti celebrating Christmas with famous uncles

It was a snowy white Christmas for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their family.

As the Christmas celebrations winded down for everyone, in a new video shared on Instagram, the Citadel actress shared a glimpse into her own, which appeared to have been spent with her husband's side of the family, including brother Joe Jonas, in his hometown of New Jersey.

The Quantico alum and the "Love Bug" singer, who she married in 2018, are typically based in Los Angeles with their daughter Malti Marie, three, who they welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka captioned the post with: "It indeed is the most wonderful time of the year. Happy holidays everyone. Blessings," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Sweet moments! Merry Christmas!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Merry Christmas Nick, Priyanka and Malti Marie and your beautiful fam! Wishing you all a beautiful year ahead with more handprint moments!" and: "Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family," as well as: "The cutest family! Happy Holidays!"