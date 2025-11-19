High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale officially changes her name: 'It was time'

Ashley Tisdale became a household name when she rose to fame in High School Musical, but after 20 years of fame, the star has officially changed her name.

The 40-year-old revealed on Monday that she would now be known professionally as Ashley French, after deciding to go by her marital surname following her wedding to musician Christopher French in 2014.

Ashley has now made the change official and changed her Instagram handle to @AshleyTisdaleFrench, as well as her profile name to Ashley French.

Explaining the reasoning behind her change in moniker, Ashley said in a video on Instagram: "I've been Ashley French for so long at home. But I've never really changed [my name] publicly because everybody knows me as Ashley Tisdale."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrities who changed their names

© Instagram Ashley is now professionally known as Ashley French

She added: "I just felt like it was time for people to know me for me, and not just for a character or a celebrity."

Ashley also wanted her social media accounts to reflect her website, By Ashley French, which she launched in October to document being "in my 40s" and "being a parent" to her kids, Jupiter, four, and Emerson, 13 months.

"I've never really been this intimate before, but I have so much to talk about, especially now in my 40s and having my kids and being a parent, running a company," she noted.

© Getty Images Ashley is now using her marital name publicly

Ashley is sharing her personal life on her website after becoming disillusioned by social media. "For so long, I have shared so much of my life on social media. I just think Instagram has changed a lot," she added.

"I should be honest, like, at this point you don't know what's real, what's a bot, and everyone has something to say, and it might not be positive — not that I wanna block out the negativity. But I felt like in order to protect my peace, I didn't wanna keep sharing in that way."

© FilmMagic Ashley married Christopher French in 2014

When she first launched By Ashley French last month, Ashley elaborated on the reason behind her new blog in an Instagram video she shared at the time.

"With [my wellness company] Frenshe and having so much fun with sharing my experiences on that platform, I really wanted to kind of dive deeper, and I wanted to share a lot more with you guys," she shared.

© Disneyland Resort via Getty Imag Ashley's website shares an insight into her life as a mom of two

"My life is so different from when I first started Frenshe. I think, for me, it's just, like, finding the joy in little moments that get me through the day, especially with when everything can feel so noisy.

"This will be able to help ground you and sharing those stories of just finding your joy." Captioning the video, she added: "Over the past few years, my relationship with 'more' has changed.

© Getty Images Ashley created her website after becoming disillusioned by social media

"I've found myself craving less noise, fewer steps, softer mornings and spaces that feel like they can exhale. That's what led me to create By Ashley French — a calm corner of the internet where home, well-being, style and gathering feel simple and lived-in.

"It's about thoughtful choices, routines that steady the day and style that lasts beyond a season. Small shifts that make life feel a little clearer, not busier. I hope this space feels like an exhale for you too."